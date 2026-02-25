Kyle Lockett Eyes Third Title at 24th Timed Event Championship Appearance

Kyle Lockett may just be one of the most all-around competitors in the sport of rodeo right now. At 48 years old, he is a seasoned veteran in all five disciplines (heading, heeling, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, steer roping) of the Cinch Timed Event Championship.

Kyle Lockett Earns Cinch Timed Event Championship Record

Now, he’s earned himself a spot in history as the second most qualified cowboy for the event ever, just behind K.C. Jones. Lockett heads into the Lazy E Arena to compete at the Timed Event Championship for the 24th time next week (compared to Jones’ 33).

Competing in the PRCA since 1996, Lockett is one of the most veteran athletes in the game right now. He may have nine qualifications for the National Finals Rodeo (1997-98, 2000-03, 2005, 2019-2020), but the Cinch Timed Event Championship is where he really shines. He has secured two titles at the event over the years, once in 2005 and again in 2011.

Third Title Could Be More Than A Decade in the Making

Even though it’s been over a decade since his last win here, just being able to qualify so many times is a feat all on its own. He has been seen at this rodeo 24 out of the 30 years he’s been competing. He has over $247,000 earned at the timed event championship alone.

At the event last year, he secured the fifth place spot and a check of $9,500, so this year he may be coming in with something to prove. It will be his first rodeo of the season, so hopefully the cowboy can cash in in Oklahoma. A win this year would mark his third title and put him closer to catching K.C. Jones record of five titles.

Lockett is no stranger to the spotlight. Having been in the rodeo arena for over three decades, he knows what it takes to come home a winner. His demonstration of longevity in the sport shows he has the grit to take home a win, even this late in his career. He continues to be a top competitor at the "Ironman of Pro Rodeo" proving age is just a number for this cowboy.

The Cinch Timed Event Championship runs from March 5th through the 7th, with 25 of the best rodeo athletes going head to head in five different disciplines. As one of the hardest and most grueling events of the year, Lockett will have to fight hard if he wants to hang with his younger peers and come home an Ironman once again.