Pat Hutter Passes Away After a Life of Service in Rodeo and Barrel Racing
Pat Hutter of Springdale, Ark. passed away on January 1, 2025, at the age of 90. Hutter's life was well-spent, serving others, her family, and the sport she loved most - barrel racing. We send our most sincere condolences to her family and loved ones in this difficult time.
As a young girl, Hutter was not always interested in horses. When her father got the family involved with a local riding club, she never stopped. Hutter competed in roping, barrel racing, and even rode a few bulls at all-girl rodeos. Hutter also competed for and won the title of Miss Rodeo of the Ozarks.
After marrying her husband, Joe, in 1955, Hutter's family became her greatest love passion. By all accounts that I have read, she was an incredible cook and always made celebrations even brighter with her cakes. More than one tribute I have read on social media mentions her love for Jesus and Dr. Pepper. Those two things fueled Hutter through many years of service to others.
Joe showed Hackney and Shetland ponies, which took the couple on many adventures. Once, they traveled all the way to Havana, Cuba, to take Shetland ponies to the son of Dictator Fulgencio Batista. Joe also had a knack for training barrel horses.
Hutter made a deeper impact on the growth and development of barrel racing than most would ever know. As the secretary and treasurer of the Barrel Futurities of America for over two decades, she was also one of the core group who formed the organization in 1983. Not only did Hutter play a key role in the evolution of the futurities, she was very involved in her hometown rodeo, the Rodeo of the Ozarks.
Hutter was great with numbers, spending many years as a secretary and timekeeper at rodeos. She worked in the days of pen and paper with carbon copies. Typewriters were an anomaly for much of her time in service, but Hutter learned to use one, as well as a computer.
The cowgirl competed at some of the biggest barrel races in the country, which at that time were invitational. From the American Royal in Kansas City to the Fort Worth Stock Show, Hutter competed and earned many awards. At that time, you could either hold a card with the WPRA or compete in amateur rodeos and since her family members competed in the latter, she chose to never hold her professional card.
Pat Hutter will be remembered for many great things, including her classy composure and helpful heart. Thank you, Pat, for everything you did for our great sport.