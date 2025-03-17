Rodeo Daily

Patriot Fort Worth Brings Massive Payouts to Will Rogers Memorial Center

The open competitors took home huge payouts at the Patriot Fort Worth.

Teal Stoll

At the Patriot Fort Worth, the big wins just keep coming. The focus of the events is on the youth competitors, with the Hooey Junior Patriot. The open portion of the event wrapped up on Saturday, March 15 with cowboys and cowgirls taking home huge payouts.

Barrel Racing

Molly Dismuke rode Streakin Moon Flash to a 15.330 for the $3,936 win in the long go of the Open 1D. Lacey Huddleston and Firewtrpokernwhiskey earned $2,929 for the 2D win, Brelyn Moore and You Wish First won $2,624 and the 3D title, and Summer Williams rode Obeah Buffalo to a $1,968 victory for the 4D win. Winning the 5D, Carley Corsi and I Gotta Goodun took home $1,312.

The biggest paydays came in the Finals. Caroline Boucher and Marysmoonshinebandit took home $10,966 for the 1D win. Wapz Kruzen Moonfire and Julia Leao earned the 2D win and $9,138. Ashley Teems and Pipers Design claimed the 3D title and $7,311. In the 4D, Anna Vice and Dally won $5,438 and the top spot. Wrapping up the open, Chloe Street and BFF Dash Four Fame won the 5D and $3,655.

In the futurity sidepot, Taylor Langdon and Hes Got The Sting claimed the top spot with a 15.740 for $2,801. Natalie Ohrt and VF Born Ta BA Winner clocked a 15.343 for the BBR Sidepot win and $1,062. They also placed second in the long go of the Open, banking $3,093.

Breakaway Roping

The Hooey Patriot Rattler Ropes Open Breakaway Jackpot had a great turnout. Corlee Massey's 2.22 was worth the Round 1 win and $2,510. Colee Cox roped a smoking 1.92 for the Round 2 victory. A 1.94 in the Short Round was worth $1,200 for Kelsie Reininger, who also claimed the Average win for another $3,405.

Goat Tying

The goat tiers were lightning fast in the Hooey Patriot Open Goat Tying. Round 1 went to Kristin Reaves with a 6.06 for $708. Mayce Marek's unbelievable 5.93-second run took the Round 2 win. In the Short Round, Addi Carney topped the field with a 6.00. Marek took the average win by over one-half second for $907.

Team Roping

The team ropers also found great paydays in Fort Worth. In the Open World Series Qualifier, Peyton Walters and Joseph Harrison took the average win on five head for $26,440. Wyatt Bray and Wyatt Cox also earned a five-figure payday for second, at $19,830. World Champions Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp took home $13,220 for third.

The 10.5 Heartland also paid five figures to the top four places. Will Singleton and Jose Ordonez earned $28,260 with a 35.91 average time on four head. In the 10.5 World Series Qualifier, Colby Dickerson and Nufo Natividad earned $19,040 with a 34.03 average time on four head.

For full results, check out the Patriot website.

