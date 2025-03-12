PBR Announces Exciting Change for Camping World Team Series Championships
When the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Camping World Team Series Championship returns to Las Vegas Oct. 24-26 to crown the league’s fourth champion, fans will witness an exciting first: all 10 teams from around the country competing inside T-Mobile Arena.
In years past, the action at T-Mobile Arena followed an elimination round that sent several teams home. Fans of every team will now have the opportunity to see all ten teams battling for bull riding supremacy inside the state-of-the-art arena on the Las Vegas strip.
The top three teams in the season-ending standings receive a bye to automatically advance to Saturday’s round, setting the stage for the remaining teams to battle on Wild Card Friday. Four featured games on Wild Card Friday include two three team games bookending the evening.
In the first three-team game, teams ranked 8, 9, and 10 will ride to keep their dreams alive, while at the end of the evening the first three-way Last Chance Game for losing teams will allow one team to ride their way back into the title chase.
After two teams are eliminated on Friday, Saturday’s action will again offer a three-way Last Chance Game for a team to ride back into competition.
Sunday’s games will feature the four remaining teams in bracket matchups leading to the championship along with the third-place game.
While the PBR Teams playoff format has changed with the league’s expansion from 8 to 10 teams, the progressive elimination tournament has always rewarded teams that get hot at the right time – something the inaugural season champions know all too well.
After finishing the 2022 regular season at the very bottom of the standings, the Nashville Stampede went on a stunning run in Las Vegas, sweeping the competition in a historic worst-to-first performance.
The team, stacked with talent, including riders with four combined PBR World Championships, continually faltered throughout the 2022 regular season, finishing the regular season 7-20-1 in last place. However, in Las Vegas, the Stampede delivered a historic Cinderella run through the progressive elimination tournament, riding upset wins against the Top 3 teams to be crowned the first-ever PBR Team Series Champions.
This year, the 10-team championship action gets underway at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:45 PM PDT, Saturday, Oct. 25 at 6:45 PM PDT and 1:45 PM PDT on Sunday, Oct. 26. Single day tickets start at $39 and are now available alongside multi-day packages at axs.com.
As the spotlight shines on Las Vegas for the thrilling season-finale of the PBR Teams League, PBR Challenger Series – a separate series offering bull riders, both affiliated and unaffiliated with PBR teams, additional opportunities to showcase their skills – will have held more than 60 events from May through October. The series will culminate in a high-octane two-night event at South Point Arena, where the 2025 PBR Challenger Series Champion will be crowned just days before the 2025 PBR Camping World Teams Championship takes center stage at T-Mobile Arena.
Despite not competing at the season-ending finals in Las Vegas last year, Canadian standout Cody Coverchuk was crowned the 2024 PBR Challenger Series Champion, finishing 34 points ahead of runner-up Nick Tetz. Courtesy of a 2-for-2 showing at South Point Arena, the Texas Rattlers’ Claudio Montanha Jr. won the 2024 PBR Challenger Series Championship event title.
Talented riders just like this duo will take to the dirt at South Point Arena on Wednesday, Oct. 22 and Thursday, Oct. 23 at 7 PM PDT. Tickets range in price from $25 to $100 and can be purchased at the South Point Arena Box office or online at ticketmaster.com.
VIP packages are also available for the Las Vegas events, offering avid bull riding fans a premium experience with upgraded seating, commemorative collectibles, hospitality and concession vouchers, pre-show behind-the-scenes experiences and more.
For more information on the premier seating opportunities, details on the PBR Challenger Series Championship event Oct. 22-23, the 2025 PBR Camping World Teams Championship Oct. 24-26 at T-Mobile Arena, visit PBR.com.
Information for this article was provided by the PBR via press release.