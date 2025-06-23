PBR And CSU Announce Last Cowboy Standing Opening Night Headliner
Professional Bull Riders and Colorado State University have announced the headline act for the CSU PBR Last Cowboy Standing event that will take place on July 21-22.
Country legend Tim McGraw was originally scheduled to headline the show, but had to pull out due to back surgery. And stepping in to fill the void is the recently reunited Oklahoma rock group Cross Canadian Ragweed.
The band took to the stage for the first time in 15 years in April, and will now open the event on Monday, July 21 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado. In a joint statement published on PBR.com, PBR and CSU said:
“PBR and CSU are excited to announce that Cross Canadian Ragweed will headline the opening night of this groundbreaking sports and entertainment event, promising an unforgettable performance. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience to fans who wanted to see Tim McGraw, and we wish Tim the very best in his recovery.”
It's not the first time Cross Canadian Ragweed has played a PBR event, however. The first time was back in 2005, when the band took the stage at the PBR after party following a premier series event. They've played additional events following that.
Multi-platinum star Jon Pardi will headline the second night, Tuesday, July 22st.
