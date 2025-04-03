PBR Last Cowboy Standing Offers $200,000 Purse and Headlines Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi
Colorado State University (CSU) and PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will join forces this summer to bring Western sports fans the ‘Best of the West’ in bull riding alongside full live concerts from GRAMMY award-winning musician Tim McGraw and multi-platinum country artist Jon Pardi Monday, July 21 and Tuesday, July 22 at Canvas Stadium.
In addition to the multi-platinum artists, the showdown at Canvas Stadium will showcase PBR Last Cowboy Standing – one the most exhilarating and challenging formats in sports. Thirty-five of the world’s best bull riders will compete across the grueling two-night, ride-to-survive format set to pay the winner $100,000 of the $200,000 total purse.
“Partnering with CSU to bring Last Cowboy Standing and two phenomenal concerts to Fort Collins is paving the way for ‘Best of the West’ to become a great summer tradition in Western lifestyle and sports,” said Sean Gleason, PBR CEO and Commissioner. “Treating fans to a live performance by blockbuster stars Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi will turn an already extraordinary two days of bull riding into unforgettable four-hour parties.”
The midweek festival of Western sports and entertainment gets underway on Monday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. MT featuring Round 1 of action-packed competition followed by a live performance by Tim McGraw. The dramatic conclusion of the inaugural PBR Last Cowboy Standing at CSU will kick off at 7:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, July 22 followed by a celebratory concert from Pardi.
“Colorado State University is thrilled to partner with PBR to bring these exciting events to Canvas Stadium,” said Colorado State University President Amy Parsons. “We’ll be bringing together top-tier competition and world-class music performances by country music stars Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi, an incredible draw for the entire region to CSU over the summer. It’s also an opportunity for us to showcase our own students who are carrying on CSU’s long tradition as home to the nation's longest continuously running college rodeo.”
On the opening night, at the home of the CSU Rams, all 35 riders will attempt one bull each. The Top 20 will advance to Round 2 on July 22. Following Round 2, the evening will continue with the Top 8 advancing to Round 3, and the Top 4 to Round 4. The fifth and final round will feature each contender with a score from Round 4, with a minimum of two competitors. The slate will be wiped clean in the final round with the title of PBR Last Cowboy Standing determined by the rider with the top score.
“We could not be more excited to partner and host PBR on campus. It is going to be an amazing two days in Canvas Stadium with incredible competition combined with concerts from country music stars Tim McGraw and Jon Pardi,” said Director of Athletics John Weber. “I am so appreciative of the leadership at PBR and the many campus and community partners who have joined efforts to bring this event to Fort Collins. Student experience, campus engagement, and community partnership are important and will be on full display in July. It’s going to a be a lot of fun!”
Tickets for both nights go on sale Wednesday, April 16 at 10 a.m. MT and can be purchased at CSURAMS.com or PBR.com . Tickets for both events start at $55 for Monday and $30 for Tuesday. While individual event tickets are available for purchase at varying price levels, fans can save up to 20% by purchasing two-day combo packages to experience both Monday and Tuesday.
All tickets for Monday, July 21 include the live concert performance from Tim McGraw and all tickets for Tuesday, July 22 include the live concert performance by Jon Pardi. Each night will feature four hours of entertainment for attendees to experience.
For fans wanting to make this one-of-a-kind midweek extravaganza of Western sports and music even more memorable, VIP tickets are available. Guests can enjoy premium seating closest to the action and much more. For more information or to purchase VIP tickets and premium experiences, eventgoers can visit CSURAMS.com and PBR.com.
About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):
PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 1,000 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, and Canada. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—10 teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. PBR events are broadcast on CBS Television Network and Paramount. PBR is a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit , or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR , X at s.com/pbr , and YouTube at youtube.com/pbr .
About Colorado State University
Colorado State University is a public research university that serves more than 33,000 students. Founded in 1870 as Colorado’s land-grant institution, CSU ensures that students with the talent and desire for a college degree have access to world-class faculty, research and academic excellence. CSU has leading programs in veterinary medicine, occupational therapy, and atmospheric sciences, and excels in areas ranging from infectious disease to clean energy to business. CSU is rooted in the Fort Collins community, has a presence in every county in Colorado, and its academic excellence and innovation impacts the nation and the world.
Information for this article provided by the PBR via press release.