PBR Rediscovering its Roots With Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo
Not long ago, before lighting the dirt on fire and setting off the indoor bombs (these dudes really enjoy blowing stuff up), each PBR event began with the house lights going dark and the arena announcer booming: “This is not a rodeo. It’s the one and only…P-B-R!”
According to Flint Rasmussen, who was PBR’s official entertainer at hundreds of these explosive openings, “It was just to let people know, this is going to be a little different than what you are used to seeing.”
It was different, all right – certainly not your granddaddy’s rodeo.
The bull fighters’ clown outfits have been traded for professional uniforms, today a safety protection team bearing the logo of the U.S. Border Patrol. A deal with CBS put bull riding alongside NFL games on Sundays. The sport returned to Madison Square Garden in midtown Manhattan, which had been a rodeo mecca a half century earlier then mostly switched to Billy Joel concerts and disappointing Knicks and Rangers fans.
About two decades after 20 top bull riders broke from the rodeo to form that radical standalone bull riding tour, which commenced a slow and steady march into the mainstream, the organization they founded also began to circle back to its dusty roots.
PBR aligned with the WCRA to co-produce rodeo events, putting them on a bigger stage with larger purses. They forged a partnership with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, brokering a deal to show the all-Black rodeo on network television for the first time along with co-promoting sold-out Bill Pickett events at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth.
All the while, they began working with women’s rodeo and the WCRA to hold the Women’s Rodeo World Championship with a massive $802,000 purse – the richest female rodeo of all time.
And now, hooking up with country-rap rocker Kid Rock, Gleason and his team are giving rodeo the same kind of shocking-to-some overhaul bull riding received – this time inside a giant football stadium with a full-on musical infusion combined with a head-to-head drag racing-style team rodeo format.
The Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo returns for the second time to AT&T Stadium on Friday May 16, leading into PBR World Finals - Championship weekend May 17-18.
The traditional linear interplay of competition and music has been completely reworked.
“Rodeo has become the opening act for big music acts – concerts preceding the rodeo,” explained PBR CEO and Commissioner Sean Gleason. “People have become accustomed to showing up late, because they are waiting for whatever artist is coming up.”
Gleason, vowing that PBR would never play second fiddle to anyone, believed rodeo could be re-imagined for a new generation of fans with contemporary music fused into team competition proven successful by the new bull riding league PBR launched in 2022.
“When Bob (Kid Rock) and I sat and envisioned this whole plan, I said, ‘We have to change the paradigm for how entertainment is delivered to fans.’ We’ve integrated his performance pre, during and post. It’s not an opening act. It’s all one show.”
As with PBR’s love affair with fire and explosions, Kid Rock knows the show needs to open big.
At the inaugural Rock N Rodeo last May, he rolled into the home of the Dallas Cowboys inside a Tesla cyber truck done up like the General Lee from “Dukes of Hazzard.” Jelly Roll, a megastar who also blends country, rap and rock, joined him on stage.
The floor of AT&T Stadium provided sprawling real estate for the “drag race” format Gleason refers to – two teams going head-to-head at the same time, barrel racers simultaneously zooming across the dirt and ropers gunning ahead side by side.
“There aren’t many first-time events that can sell 35,000 tickets in AT&T Stadium and walk out of there with every fan thinking they’d received all of the value they expected for their money, and that’s what we accomplished,” Gleason said. “And I think for me it was a lot of the old-timers coming up to me and joking and saying, ‘who would’ve thought you could have made timed events more interesting than roughstock events?’”
Kid Rock’s showmanship was again on display this past Wednesday in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards at a Fan Rally to promote the second iteration of his rodeo.
The self-taught musician from Michigan who has sold nearly 30 million albums mounted a horse to bring up the rear of the iconic daily Longhorn Drive as his song “Cowboy” cranked from speakers lining Exchange Avenue.
He dismounted to join Gleason, team coaches and the Mayors of Arlington and Fort Worth on a stage set up in the street across from Cowtown Coliseum, where PBR held its first event in 1993 and will stage the first two rounds of the 2025 World Finals on May 8-11 (Eliminations) and May 14-15 (Ride for Redemption) before heading to Arlington to crown a new world champion, preceded by one heck of a warm-up rodeo.
“(This rodeo) is about bringing Americana back in a big way,” Kid Rock said. “We need something that celebrates what’s truly American – the cowboy and cowgirl spirit.”
While he was mum on surprise guests, fans will watch six teams led by legendary rodeo coaches battling it out in a bracket-style competition.
Last year’s coaches – Trevor Brazile, Cody Ohl, Charmayne James, Bobby Mote, Fred Whitfield, and Sid Steiner (with Joe Beaver as co-head coach) – have all returned under the same team names, overseeing teams comprised of the world’s best barrel racers, team ropers, breakaway ropers, bareback riders, steer wrestlers, and saddle bronc riders.
Rasmussen, who got his start working amateur rodeos in Montana on a dare then quit his job as a schoolteacher when he was 25 to perform at professional rodeos full time, is looking forward to being a fan of this battle for bragging rights to the best rodeo team in the world.
Off the dirt sans makeup as PBR’s SVP of Fan Engagement, he’s seen the sport from multiple perspectives, and views this newfound commitment to rodeo as a logical progression of an organization that has always deeply respected that business and its competitors and fans.
“Rodeo is where the roots of all of this are, and where we all came from,” Rasmussen said.
“I think it is just trying to take the innovation that PBR has always had, and the boldness to step out and try something new, putting it into the rodeo business,” he said “Thus, ‘rodeo reimagined.’ I am a big fan of all the rodeo events, so I love watching it all.”
With the Kid Rock Rodeo, it appears you can go home again.