PBR World Champion Elimination Round One: Bulls Win
The first round of eliminations has been completed in the quest to crown the 2024 Professional Bull Riders World Champion. Forty-five of the best bull riders in the world are matching up against the toughest bulls to see who will emerge as the Unleash the Beast World Champion.
The competition began at the Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday night, May 9. The excitement could be felt in the air, and the crowd certainly got to see the best of the best.
The bulls had their way with the cowboys in the first round. Only seven of the forty-five men who attempted to ride for eight seconds accomplished the feat.
One thing is apparent when you are watching on television. The desire to get the calls right for the contestants is the PBR's top priority. There are several judges on the arena floor and a judge in a replay booth. The contestants have the ability to call for a review as do the judges. Both do on a regular basis.
The cameras then go to a split screen where you can see the judge working on reviewing the tapes, and you can see the views he is looking at while doing so. The commentators are adding context to what you are seeing, and it is clear to the viewer why the calls are being made the way they are.
The bull riders have to take some comfort in knowing that the association cares enough to get the calls right. As a spectator, it is impressive how much the judges use the replay to ensure that the decision they made was the right one.
After all the bulls were bucked, the leaders emerged and got themselves one notch closer to being qualified for the Championship Rounds.
Here are the results for the first round of eliminations: