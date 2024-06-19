Pikes Peak or Bust Sign 7 Year Deal with PRCA for NFR Open
Representatives from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo (PPOBR), along with other community leaders and local media gathered in front of the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 18 to make an announcement about the future of The NFR Open in Colorado Springs.
"The NFR Open is one of the most significant ProRodeos every year," said Tom Glause, CEO of the PRCA. "Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo and the Colorado Springs community check all the boxes needed for an event like this. A great rodeo, with a lot of community support and the NFR Open has been a tremendous success since moving to Colorado Springs in 2022. I'm even more excited for the future to have this lucrative rodeo in the hometown of the PRCA for the next seven years. The NFR Open and the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo are a great fit."
Chris Whitney, President, Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Board of Directors went on to say, "This is a great day for our Rodeo and for our community. The opportunity to host and continue to host The NFR Open is an honor. We'll be inviting the best in the sport of professional rodeo from all over the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to compete here. We're also inviting fans from all over the country and beyond to come and enjoy this legacy event with us.
"The NFR Open is the most prestigious rodeo under the PRCA circuit system and will bring more than 200 of the top cowboys and cowgirls in the world to compete at the Norris Penrose Event Center. It is also one of the highest paying regular season rodeos in the PRCA and a key stop to propel contestants to the National Finals Rodeo.
The NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo will take place July 9-13, 2024, at the Norris Penrose Event Center. Tickets are on sale online now and event organizers expect sellout crowds. Visit www.pikespeakorbust.org for more information.
Information for this article was provided by the PRCA via press release.