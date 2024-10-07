Pink Buckle Derby and Young Guns League Derby Round One Results from the Lazy E
Young Guns League Derby
With 40 entries in the first-ever Young Guns League Derby, this new category was designed to highlight a specific group of stallions. After a stallion's oldest foal crop reaches eight years of age, the stallion ages out of the program. In the futurity and derby, horses by current or past Young Guns League stallions can compete, as well as Young Guns League stallions themselves. Full results can be found here.
One of those Young Guns League stallions, EF Eurus Ta Fame, earned the 1D win with a 16.925. Earning $12,664 with rider Sidnei Pereina Da Silva Jr, the Dash Ta Fame son is out of EF Brahma Brown, by EF Shady Brown. The stallion was imported from Brazil about a month before the Pink Buckle, with incredible stats. With over 70 16-second runs in his career, his fastest run is a 16.220.
Mr Sassy Frenchman daughter, Sassy Little Merri, and Deena Van Tassell took 2nd in the 1D with a 17.327 for $8,374.
Two offspring by The Kandyman took home 1D checks, Kandiss and Kirstin Carlson in 3rd with a 17.557 for $5,371, and Kandy Krush with Lauren DeRouchey in 5th for $2,921.
HP Dash Ta Fiesta also had two offspring earning 1D checks, GQH Slick Ta Fiesta and Lauren Strough in 7th with a 17.625 for $2,063 and Sounds Like Fiesta and Carley Turak in 9th with a 17.673 for $1,411.
DeKing of Flings, a Young Guns League Stallion by A Streak Of Fling, took the 2D win with rider/owner/breeder, Natalie DeKing, with a 17.689 for $5,313.
Mr Sassy Frenchman, The Kandyman, and HP Dash Ta Fiesta also sired 2D money winners. The 1D and 2D payouts ran together, with the 1D paying nine places and the 2D paying fifteen.
Pink Buckle Derby
The Pink Buckle Derby boasted just over 400 entries, paying 20 places in each D. Full results can be found here and check out the full payout below.
Sharin Hall and Hello Stella took the 1D win with a 16.665. The duo earned a total of $23,500 for their efforts. Stella is knocking on the $1 million mark in earnings and we could see her break that this week. The 2017 mare by The Goodbye Lane and out of Go Go Fame by Dash Ta Fame is always one to watch and their performance today was no exception. With no room to spare around any of their turns, the pair rocked the second barrel in an exhilarating run.
Second went to Kassie Mowry and Force The Goodbye, another The Goodbye Lane and out of VF Forcit First by Burrs First Down. Their 16.741 was good for $16,450.
On a full standard pattern, today's competition saw nine clean 16 second runs in the Pink Buckle Derby. A 17.103 was the last hole paid in the 1D. The competition was absolutely on fire. Less than a full tenth of a second separated the 20 placings in the 2D- a 17.416 to a 17.503.
The Goodbye Lane had three offspring in the 1D, Slick By Design had three, the recently deceased A Streak Of Fling had four, and Eddie Stinson and Blazin Jetolena each had two. The Goodbye Lane, Slick By Design, and A Streak Of Fling also had money winners in the 2D.
In the 2D, Ryann Pedone and Thirty Six Roses and JT Designed To A Te and Jada Smith split the win with a 17.416 for $9,000 each.
Round two Monday will be one to watch, as the 2024 Pink Buckle and Young Guns League champions are crowned. Tune into the action here.