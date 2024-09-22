Pint-Sized Powerhouse Earns Six Figures in August and September Barrel Races
The old adage, "Dynamite comes in small packages," is a perfect description for 10-year-old Dusky Lynn Hall. Although tiny in size, her abilities as a jockey are enormous. Fearless and dedicated, Hall has dominated over the past few years and has won over $200,000 in the past two months.
This summer, the Halls packed up and left home for about six weeks, hitting some of the bigger events in the northern states. The Royal Crown in Rock Springs, Wyoming, was their first stop.
Hall banked a little under $20,000 at the event, the lion's share of that money coming from her runs on Aint Seen Famous Yet, better known as "Wally." The duo won the Open on Friday (with 695 entries) and took second in the High Stakes Slot Race, as well as placing in the Open on Sunday and sweeping the Youth.
The team then hit the MegaBucks Slot Race in Rapid City, South Dakota, where Hall and Jets Letters Ta Abby ("Jax") took the win by two tenths. Wally took third and the trio banked another $6,745.
Next up was the Cornhusker Breeders Futurity. Hall took the win in the Derby aboard KD Baby Driver ("Enzo"), second on Jax, and sixth on Wally. Winning checks on all three horses in the Open, Youth, and Derby, Hall earned just under $13,000 for the weekend. She also qualified Jax and Enzo for The American Regional Semi-Finals, winning first and second in the qualifer.
Next on their schedule was the Fizz Bomb. Sweeping the Maturity on Wally, she also placed in the rounds and average on Jax and Enzo. Along with open and youth earnings, she earned nearly $30,000. That was all before a new arena record in the Cowboy State Slot Race aboard Wally for another $20,000.
All of these figures are without incentive sidepots, which added substantially to her earnings. For example, the Blue Collar Breeders sidepot at Fizz Bomb netted Hall nearly $7,000.
On their way back home, the Halls stopped at one of the biggest events of the year: The Breeder's Challenge Championship Finale. Hall and her team won over $115,000 counting stallion owner and nominator earnings. Running first, second, and third in the High Stakes on Enzo and Jax, Hall and Enzo also took the coveted Derby Championship.
When I asked Hall's mom, Dusky Dawn, how she is able to run so many horses at these events, she laughed and said, "She would ride ten if I let her!" Dusky Lynn never wanted to just compete though, her focus has been to be the best at the biggest events. "Dusky Lynn wants to win at the highest level," her mom explained.
Purchasing horses for your child is never an easy task, but trying to find ones that can compete at that level, but are safe for 55 pound Dusky Lynn is monumental. "It is a process," Dusky Dawn said. "You know right from the start if it is going to work. If I have one doubt, I don't buy them."
KD Baby Driver is the most recent addition to the team and fit their criteria perfectly. "We have only had Enzo two and a half months. The horse had never been farther than three hours from home in his life. He had a ton of talent and the girl who we bought him from just didn't get to go a lot. We exhibitioned and bought him, then went to All American Youth and he was fourth," she explained.
We anticipate it will be an equally successful fall for Dusky Lynn, who will soon have her other winners, VF Eyesa Famous and TroubleNvrLookSoGood, back in her string. With Pink Buckle, Ruby Buckle East, and the youth races in Vegas in December, we look forward to watching this fierce cowgirl running down the alley.