Teigan Gray Grabs Major Victory at Rapid City Xtreme Bulls

The 2026 rodeo season is getting fully into swing, and the cowboys and four-legged athletes are all firing on all cylinders. Rodeo Rapid City is coming up quickly, and to kick off all of the action is the Xtreme Bulls competition.

Xtreme Bulls is different from other major PRCA rodeos, as it only features bull riding. Top cowboys in pro rodeo take on some of the rankest bulls in the PRCA and battle it out for huge paydays. There are over 50 Xtreme Bulls competitions throughout the season, giving bull riders lots of opportunities to win big.

Results from Rapid City

South Dakota cowboy, Teigan Gray, delivered a dominant performance at the Rodeo Rapid City Xtreme Bulls to take the win and a huge payday.

Gray was one of only two cowboys to cover two bulls during the competition. The INFR champion split 3rd place in the first round with Jesse Petri with an 85-point ride aboard New Frontier Rodeo's Warning Sign. He followed that up with an electric 89-point ride to win the final round and the average.

Brad Moreno finished as the No. 2 man in the average with 168.5 points on two bulls. Moreno put together a solid 83-point ride in the long round, and came back in the finals with an 85.5-point ride on Mr. Demon of Sutton Rodeos.

Parker Breding matched up with Burch Rodeo's Derty Bertty and took the win in the long round with an 87-point ride. Just behind Breding was Riley Shippy, with an 85.5-point ride. The 21-year-old cowboy has already started a solid season, picking up checks at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, Bulls Night Out and the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, all in the past few weeks.

The current No. 3 cowboy in the world, Boudreaux Campbell, also got in the mix at the Rapid City Xtreme Bulls. Campbell rode Sutton Rodeos' Goldfinger for 83.5 points and a 5th-place check. Campbell has put together an impressive season so far, and has already won more than $30,000 this season.

Campbell showed up to Rapid City fresh off of a huge win at the Bull Bash Xtreme Bulls in Rainsville, Ala., where he rode Korkow Rodeo's Mr. Manson for 88.5 points and a $15,000 payday.

As Rodeo Rapid City gets underway, we can expect to see many of these cowboys return to the arena, squaring off against more rank bulls.

