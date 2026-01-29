2025 NFR Barrel Racing Rookie Dominates Bracket 2 in Fort Worth, Texas

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is the second major destination this winter for athletes looking to fight their way into this year's National Finals Rodeo. The National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver just finished up. Now it's time for Texas.

Like Denver, Fort Worth is set up in a tournament-style format, but this rodeo is a little different. Instead of an average to see who will advance, it is based on the money won. Each contestant competes twice, and it is a clean slate each night.

The performance payout is as stated:

1st- $2,500

2nd- $1,900

3rd-$1,500

4th-$1,000

5th-8th $125

So, at the end of two rounds of action, the top two money earners advance to the semi-finals, and the third-highest money earner heads to the wild card round. Bracket two was highlighted by a barrel racer who could not be beat: Hayle Gibson-Stillwell.

There have been two contestants in any of event thus far able to pull off a clean sweep, both compete in the barrel racing. Gibson-Stillwell not only took home $5,000 for a pair of wins but also ran the fastest time of the rodeo in her first run.

Gibson-Stillwell will be joined by another 2025 NFR rookie in the semis, Tricia Aldridge, with veteran Andrea Busby headed to the wild card round.

Other Timed Event Highlights

Nathan Meyer Photography

Kincade Henry took care of business in an ugly first round of the tie-down roping pool as a trio of 11-second runs took first through third. Everyone bounced back in round two, and Henry, alongside Zack Jongbloed, posted two of the fastest runs of the rodeo.

In the other ladies' event of the evening, breakaway roping, it was Martha Angelone who cracked the 2-second barrier for the first time. It won't be surprising to see that keep happening as the week goes on, as this is a slinging contest to say the least.

Rough Stock Standouts

The bull riding was definitely not won by the two-legged, as there was only one covered ride in two rounds of action: Trey Kimzey. Kimzey not only took home the entire pot ($7,400) for his 80-point ride in round one, but was the lone man to control his fate in Fort Worth.

Another young man was in charge of his own destiny in the bareback riding, as 23-year-old Gavin French stole bracket two after placing second with both of his rides. He will be a new face in the semi-finals, but he appears ready.

The finals are still a long ways off, but some are now much closer than others. There is still a chance for those who made it into the wild card, but their path is going to be a little more difficult now. This is going to be a good two weeks of action that fans do not want to miss.

