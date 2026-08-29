Playoffs Points vs. Earnings: Saddle Bronc World Standings & Puyallup Qualifiers

August 24 marked the deadline for professional rodeo athletes in the Playoffs Series to accumulate points and earn qualifications for the pivotal Puyallup (Wash.) Rodeo. With the cutoff for 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications 30 days away, it is crunch time.

What is the Playoffs Series?

For a number of years, the Playoffs Series wrapped up in Puyallup, but after the addition of the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, it now marks "the beginning of the end."

Though there are more Playoffs rodeos after Puyallup, the Washington rodeo still plays a key role in determining which cowboys and cowgirls will qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

As a rodeo fan, two different sets of standings can be confusing. The Playoffs Series tracks points based on the rodeo's structure (single round, average, etc).

Athletes earn points at the Playoffs Series rodeos and earn their seats in Puyallup and Sioux Falls.

Where it gets tricky: the points standings are totally separate from the World Standings, where we focus on the top 15 athletes in each event, ranked by money earned. Those monetary earnings include Playoffs Series rodeos and smaller rodeos not included in the Playoffs.

An athlete may be within the top 15 of the World Standings, but if they were not able to capitalize on Playoffs rodeos, they may be outside of the top 23 in the Playoffs Series points.

The top 23 from the Playoffs Standings and NFR Open winners in each event are invited to Puyallup.

If an athlete is on the bubble or outside the top 15 and did not qualify for Puyallup, the next 30 days will be an uphill climb.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Rusty Wright | Fernando Sam-Sin

Let's dive into the World Standings and see how Puyallup qualifications will play into this year's NFR race.

Rusty Wright — $235,054.17 Stetson Wright — $223,289.62 Ryder Wright — $222,309.98 Sage Newman — $205,806.40 Zeke Thurston — $202,475.29 Kade Bruno — $190,511.00 Brody Wells — $183,875.44 Chase Brooks — $182,880.29 Wyatt Casper — $176,875.02 Q Taylor — $163,702.89 Damian Brennan — $137,871.27 Kolby Wanchuk — $137,062.11 Gus Gaillard — $132,947.03 Ben Andersen — $120,983.92 Waitley Sharon — $120,928.20 Zachary Dallas — $114,907.93 Shorty Garrett — $112,855.76 Brody Cress — $111,289.91 Tanner Butner — $106,635.05 Lefty Holman — $103,364.57 Logan Hay — $97,782.53 Statler Wright — $93,351.08 Jake Finlay — $89,783.94 Allen Boore — $89,200.86 Darcy Radel — $88,599.36 Coleman Shallbetter — $87,504.54 Cash Wilson — $83,777.14

From this list, five cowboys did not qualify for Puyallup. Chase Brooks, Kolby Wanchuk, Ben Andersen, Allen Boore, and Coleman Shallbetter are all within striking distance of the top 15.

Unfortunately, they will have their work cut out for them as others in the World Standings are given an opportunity to leapfrog them with massive payouts from Puyallup.

Alternatively, 10 cowboys find themselves safely seated at Puyallup, but outside of the top 15. They will need to capitalize on their earnings there to move above the cutline.

Zachary Dallas, Shorty Garrett, Brody Cress, Tanner Butner, Lefty Holman, Logan Hay, Statler Wright, Jake Finlay, Cash Wilson, and Darcy Radel are all in this position.

Perhaps the most interesting "story"line of the event, Mitchie Story has banked $87,197 and would be sitting No. 27 in the World. Why "would"?

Story opted to compete on his permit this season. He currently leads the Permit Standings by over $40,000 and will compete in Puyallup.