Playoffs Points vs. Earnings: Where Bareback Riders Stand Before Puyallup

Now that August 24 has passed, it is time to turn our attention to one of the most pivotal parts of the professional rodeo season. That date marked the cutoff for qualifying points accumulated toward the Puyallup (Wash.) Rodeo.

The Playoffs Series Demystified

Although the recent addition of the Governor's Cup in Sioux City, S.D., added more Playoffs Series rodeos beyond Puyallup, the Washington event still plays a major role in determining which cowboys and cowgirls will qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

With large payouts and a hand in deciding who goes to the Governor's Cup, Puyallup is a heavy hitter in the professional rodeo season.

Things get a bit confusing when we are talking about two different sets of standings. One is the Playoffs Series, which is tracked in points. The complex earning structure varies depending on whether the rodeo was a single round or tournament style.

Athletes earn points all year, with the goal of earning qualifications to Puyallup and later in the month, Sioux City.

These standings are fully separate from the World Standings, which are tracked by money earned. Essentially, an athlete could be well within the top 15 of the World Standings, but if they were not able to capitalize on Playoffs rodeos, they may be outside of the top 23 in the Playoffs Series points.

In each event, the top 23 from the Playoffs Standings will compete in Puyallup, alongside the NFR Open event winners, for an even field of 24.

For athletes on the bubble or outside the top 15 and not qualified for Puyallup, it is an uphill climb for the next 30 days.

Bareback Riding

Bradlee Miller | Fernando Sam-Sin

There are a few wild cards in this group, and some cowboys will have to battle hard for that top 15 cutline despite not earning a seat at Puyallup.

World Standings (8/27/26)

Bradlee Miller — $248,551.40 Jacob Lees — $205,491.51 Jess Pope — $169,998.17 Kade Sonnier — $163,908.87 Cooper Cooke — $153,847.08 Keenan Hayes — $147,353.48 Leighton Berry — $145,918.07 Luke Thrash — $141,395.86 R.C. Landingham — $131,375.87 Jayco Roper — $126,047.55 Rocker Steiner — $122,142.35 Cole Reiner — $118,968.49 Tanner Aus — $118,885.60 Clayton Biglow — $110,029.66 Wacey Schalla — $109,069.93 Garrett Shadbolt — $107,669.07 Mason Stuller — $106,501.78 Kashton Ford — $103,193.18 Orin Larsen — $102,473.51 Nick Pelke — $93,777.17 Carson Hildre — $84,174.47 Roedy Farrell — $80,969.26 Tilden Hooper — $72,208.99 Ethan Mazurenko — $71,562.77 Daxtyn Feild — $66,109.49 Cole Franks — $66,070.10 Jacek Frost — $65,474.72

After sitting out the entire summer run following neck surgery, Rocker Steiner's incredible early season has helped him stay in the hunt. Currently $13,000 ahead of No. 15 in the World Standings, an NFR qualification is not out of his reach.

Unfortunately, the necessary downtime caused him to slide to No. 31 in the Playoffs Series points, and he is not eligible to compete in Puyallup.

Orin Larsen, Tilden Hooper, Daxtyn Feild, and Cole Franks all find themselves in a similar position: outside of the cutoff for Puyallup. These cowboys are also currently ranked outside of the top 15 and have ground to make up in the World Standings, but are well within range of reaching the cutline.

For cowboys like Nick Pelke (who squeaked in at No. 23), Roedy Farrell, Jacek Frost, and Carson Hildre, who are currently outside of the top 15 in the World, qualifications to Puyallup could be a game changer.

All four bareback riders are within striking distance of the top 15 and have earned their shot at huge payouts in Puyallup.

It will be a battle until the end of the season in this event, and it is impossible to say who's in and who's out with so much money left on the table in the next 30 days.