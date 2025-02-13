Ponoka Stampede Announces Incredible News for Rodeo Athletes in 2025
2025 marks the 89th annual Ponoka Stampede. While it’s favored by many athletes, fans, and stock contractors, the recent announcement has athletes elated, as they’ve announced an increase in added money to each event.
Around 1920, the first Ponoka Stampede was held as a fundraiser in hopes of raising enough funds for a public washroom. While nobody could have predicted how special this rodeo would be for many as the years came, this year marks another historical moment for the association. While the winnings of the Ponoka Stampede ranged from 0.50 cents to $6 in the early days, athletes from all over North America now come and compete for more than $500,000 in prize money.
A win at the Ponoka Stampede offers athletes a potential streamlined shot to secure their spot at either the Canadian Finals Rodeo (CFR) or the National Finals Rodeo (NFR). Many of the 2024 Ponoka Stampede winners made an appearance at the NFR in Vegas last December; those names include Weston Timberman, Dalton Massey, Kaleb Driggers, Junior Nogueira, Zach Dallas, and Haven Meged.
The Board of Directors of the Ponoka Stampede advocated for rodeo athletes, which allowed willing individuals and sponsors to increase their generosity, allowing for the largest payout offered to athletes in the Ponoka Stampede's history.
Added Money Per Event for 2025:
Team Roping - $120,000
Barrel Racing - $60,000
Saddle Bronc - $60,000
Tie-Down - $60,000
Bareback - $60,000
Bull Riding - $60,000
Steer Wrestling - $60,000
Ladies Breakaway - $30,000
PBR - $25,000
Novice Saddle Bronc - $4,500
Novice Bareback - $4,500
Junior Steer Riding - $4,500
WPCA - $425,000
All Pro - $20,250
The Ponoka Stampede is showcasing Ladies Breakaway during its performances this year. This is the first time it’ll be part of the performance, and with the money added, the ladies of breakaway have increased the incentive to win and take the inaugural title of the winner of the Ponoka Stampede for its first year in the performance.
The stampede will be held in Ponoka, Alberta, at the Ponoka Stampede Grounds from June 25 to July 1, 2025 . This event is a rodeo that fans won’t want to miss, as the best athletes gather to battle it out for money and the prestigious title of winning the Ponoka Stampede.
As the rodeo sport evolves, there is much to celebrate, and the announcement of the money added to the Ponoka Stampede is no different.