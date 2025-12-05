Who Is Canada Playing at the 2026 World Cup?
The Canadian men’s national team learned its fate for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the first 48-team World Cup was drawn in Washington, D.C.
Led by superstars Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, Canada has seen an immense rise over the last several years and ended their 2025 schedule ranked 27th in the FIFA rankings, after reaching a previous high of No. 25 earlier in the year.
2026 will mark the first time Canada has played in back-to-back men’s World Cups, having previously only qualified for Mexico 1986 and Qatar 2022. It is also the first time Canada will host World Cup games, and manager Jesse Marsch hopes to lead them to their first World Cup points.
Here’s everything you need to know about Canada's draw results in Group B.
Pot 1: Canada (Concacaf)
- FIFA World Ranking: 27
- Elo World Ranking: 25
- How they qualified: Automatic host qualification
- Previous World Cup Appearances: 2
- Key player: Alphonso Davies
- Manager: Jesse Marsch
Pot 2: Switzerland (UEFA)
- FIFA World Ranking: 17
- Elo World Ranking: 13
- How they qualified: Topped UEFA qualifying Group B
- Previous World Cup Appearances: 12
- Key player: Granit Xhaka
- Manager: Murat Yakin
Last match vs. Canada: Switzerland 1–2 Canada (May 15, 2002)
Pot 3: Qatar (AFC)
- FIFA World Ranking: 51
- Elo World Ranking: 89
- How they qualified: Top of their group in the fourth round of AFC qualification
- Previous World Cup Appearances: 1
- Key player: Akram Afif
- Manager: Julen Lopetegui
Last match vs. Canada: Qatar 0–2 Canada (Sept. 23, 2022)
Pot 4: UEFA Playoff A (Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina)
2006 World Cup champions Italy will look to return to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2014 when they take on the UEFA Playoff Path A in the March international window.
The Azzurri will have to first get past Northern Ireland before taking on one of Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina if they are to make it into Group B. Marsch’s men recently beat Wales 1–0 in an October friendly which could bode well come the tournament.
When is the 2026 FIFA World Cup?
Round
Dates
Group Stage
June 11– 27
Round of 32
June 28–July 3
Round of 16
July 4–7
Quarterfinals
July 9–11
Semifinals
July 14–15
Final
July 19