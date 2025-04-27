PRCA Announces National Circuit Finals Steer Roping Rescheduled For July 2025
The Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association (PRCA) reported on April 22, 2025:
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, the National Circuit Finals Steer Roping, slated for April 26-27 in Torrington, Wyo., has been rescheduled to July 16-17."
Held at the Goshen County Pavilion in Torrington, Wyo., the National Circuit Finals Steer Roping draws top steer ropers from around the country. A timed event twist on the way cowboys traditionally doctored cattle on ranches, steer roping is a unique event. One of the classic events of rodeo, steer roping is not featured at all professional rodeos, including the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nev. It is a PRCA event and counts towards the World Standings in the All-Around race.
Many top NFR cowboys and All-Around contenders have competed in the steer roping over the years. Legendary cowboy Trevor Brazile has eight steer roping World Championships to his name, continuing to compete in the event even after he had retired from full-time rodeo competition. Just last year, steer roping was the secondary event for World Champion All-Around contenders Coleman Proctor, Tuf Cooper, and Shad Mayfield. Although these cowboys battled it out in Las Vegas in other events, the steer roping earnings played a big role in their finishes.
In the 2025 World Standings, Cole Patterson of Pawnee, Okla., currently leads the way with $30,371. The 2019 Resistol Rookie of the Year, Cole is the son of Rocky Patterson, a four-time World Champion (2009, 2010, 2012, 2016) in the event. Rocky handed the torch off to Cole, who has now won the Championship three times (2021, 2023, 2024). He also won the National Finals Steer Roping Average in 2021. With six total qualifications to the National Finals Steer Roping, Patterson has over $600,000 in career earnings.
The National Circuit Finals Steer Roping is formatted as a six-head average, with the top eight qualifying for a semi-final round. The top four then compete in a clean slate finals, where the fastest time wins. In 2024, Patterson won the second round and the semi-finals. Ultimately, Billy Good walked away as the champion in the finals. The average win in 2024 went to another steer roping legend, Scott Snedecor.
Patterson, Snedecor, and Good are all slated to return to the event in 2025, which has $15,500 added. 2022 World Champion J. Tom Fisher is also in that group, along with $1.5 million cowboy Vin Fisher and $1.3 million dollar cowboy Cody Lee.