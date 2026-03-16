PRCA Announces New Presenting Sponsor of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

Throughout the years, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has had several different presenting sponsors. Starting in 2026, a new era will start with another key partner.

Tractor Supply Company has announced along with the PRCA, that it will take over the Official Partner title of the 2026 National Finals Rodeo. The official title will be the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Tractor Supply Company.

The new announcement removes Teton Ridge as the official presenting sponsor, who has held that title since the announcement in late 2021.

Tractor Supply Company Proud New Sponsor

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

The new partnership brings Tractor Supply to the national scene for the industry. The company has already established itself as a major sponsor of many rodeos across the country throughout the year.

"Rodeo runs deep in many of the communities Tractor Supply calls home," said Kimberley Gardiner, Chief Marketing Officer at Tractor Supply. "Partnering with the PRCA and serving as presenting sponsor of the National Finals Rodeo, professional rodeo's biggest moment of the year, is a powerful way for us to celebrate the grit, determination and community spirit that define Life Out Here."

The PRCA is equally as pleased to have Tractor Supply be such a great sponsor for what is referred to as the “Pinnacle of PRORODEO”. The NFR is the premier event in professional rodeo. It is, quite literally, the best 10 days rodeo has to offer.

"PRORODEO is rooted in more than 700 communities nationwide," said Paul Woody, Chief Marketing Officer of PRCA. "Partnering with Tractor Supply allows us to support those communities in a truly authentic way. We're thrilled to have their meaningful support of the NFR and to help share the story of the American cowboy throughout the year."

Expanding Sponsorship in the Industry

Tricia Aldridge and Adios | Nathan Meyer Photography

According to the press release, Tractor Supply also has a partnership with rodeo stock contractor and retired professional rodeo cowboy Cord McCoy.

McCoy weighed in on the importance of having partners who understand the industry and way of life.

"As someone who has spent a lifetime in rodeo, I know how important it is to have partners who truly understand our way of life. Tractor Supply isn't just a sponsor — it's a place I rely on for the supplies that keep my animals healthy and my operation running strong," saidCord McCoy. "Their commitment to rodeo shows they're invested in the people and communities that make this sport what it is, and that kind of support means everything to those of us who live it every day."

For over 30 years, Tractor Supply has had a presence in local and regional rodeos. Continuing their support in 2025, the company collaborated with Teton Ridge and The Cowboy Channel to have Rodeo Live stages at several different events across the country.

The stage featured live programming, athlete interviews, and fan-focused entertainment. Fans got to experience this, as well, at the Thomas & Mack Center during the National Finals Rodeo.