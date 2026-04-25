The Grand Entrance and Evolution of Teton Ridge in the Western Industry

When the name Teton Ridge was first dropped in the Western industry, there was a lot of buzz on social media. Speculation about who funded the group and how, whether foreign interests were involved, and whether their investments in the sport were helpful or harmful.

Heated debates took place, and the industry was split: people were either thrilled that a major corporation was willing to invest heavily in the Western industry, from rodeo to reining to cutting, or they were suspicious of every move Teton Ridge made.

The Past to the Present

The Cowboy Channel | Teton Ridge

As of 2026, the media conglomerate has ridden waves of activities in various disciplines. From major purchases like The Cowboy Channel and The American Rodeo to backing events like American Performance Horseman, Teton Ridge made large-scale moves.

They purchased some of the most legendary equine and ranching properties in America, including their premier breeding and training facility, the TR9 Ranch, which sold at the end of 2025. The stunning property boasted a fully functional multi-trainer setup and a world-class competition facility.

In 2025, Teton Ridge announced a full liquidation of their elite breeding program. Through a public sale in September 2025, all horses were sold, and millions of dollars of the best equine breeding stock across multiple disciplines were dispersed.

Once again, people are speculating. Teton Ridge entered the industry, invested heavily, faced large amounts of scrutiny, and, according to some, was taken advantage of financially. Was the decision to sell off much of what they had built rooted in this, or is the company just going another direction?

Though they have sold off many major assets, Teton Ridge still owns The American Rodeo and The Cowboy Channel. Naturally, we have to wonder if they will continue to hold an interest in these areas, or if further sale announcements are coming in the near future.

The Future?

Tull (center) is a part owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

In 2026, Driggs, Idaho, will host the Ridgeview Pro Rodeo, a $250,000-added limited-entry PRCA and WPRA-sanctioned rodeo. Thomas Tull and the Teton Ridge Ranch Foundation are the rodeo's primary benefactors, but will not be claiming any of the profits.

According to the Jackson Hole News and Guide, proceeds will be donated to clubs like the Future Farmers of America and the Teton County 4-H Club. The foundation has already covered approximately $300,000 worth of upgrades to the Teton Valley Fairgrounds, as well as further pledges for a new concession stand and restrooms.