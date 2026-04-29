Webb Vs. Henry: The Battle For The Tie-Down World Title Heats Up

Kincade Henry is looking to close the gap between him and Riley Webb as the race for the tie-down world champion is officially heating up. Henry, despite having four qualifications to the National Finals Rodeo, is looking to take the crown for the first time from Webb, who has earned it three times now.

The pair sit $20,000 apart right now, with Webb in the lead, just a few months ago he sat ahead of Webb but things have changed. Henry is working to close the gap as he continues to pound the pavement going from rodeo to rodeo while Webb hasn’t competed since the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out earlier this month.

Henry was seen at the Angelina Benefit Rodeo just days ago where he secured a check that inched him closer to Webb in earnings. Now Webb sits in No. 1 with $124,750 while Henry is behind him in No. 2 with $102,687.

These two are setting the bar in tie-down roping right now. Their next competitor (Brushton Minton) is more than $40,000 behind Henry in No. 3, and the gap is only widening. These two cowboys were most recently up against each other at the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out where Henry was able to best Webb in Round 1 where he took home the win and Webb finished fourth.

As the only two tie-down athletes with over $100,000 in season earnings, this pair is pushing each other to the finish line. While it’s becoming clear they will go head to head in the Thomas & Mack arena, they’ll have the summer rodeos to see who can hold down the top spot.

Big Checks At RodeoHouston

A good chunk of Webb’s change came from his win at RodeoHouston. He earned $65,000 there while Henry secured third in the finals taking home $20,000 at the same rodeo. This just goes to show that these two are at the top of their game right now.

Henry finished third in the world standings last year behind Shad Mayfield who is out with an injury this season. Now, with one less competitor in his way, Henry has the opportunity to take home a championship and it shows as he came in with something to prove this season.

Only one year ahead of Webb in his PRCA career, Henry is still looking to take the title from the back-to-back-to-back world champion. It won’t be an easy feat but he’s clearly proving he has what it takes as he continues to close the gap between him and Webb.

With the season coming to a head over the summer, only time will tell which of these cowboys will have what it takes to take home the crown come December. Webb has his work cut out for him if he wants to hold on to the top spot, as Henry is coming with a vengeance this year. But that $20,000 margin won’t be easy to make up.