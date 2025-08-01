PRCA Pickup Man Dalton Ward Makes Major Announcement
The legendary pickup man, Dalton Ward, has made the decision to step into the arena for the last time in Pueblo, Colorado later this year.
A career that spanned almost two decades started by a legacy created by his parents 35 years ago. Ward has been a staple in the rodeo arena since a Kids Day Rodeo when he was 12.
Ward is a part of the Vold Rodeo Company, and was only six years old when his father, Billy Ward, 6-time NFR pick up man, and his mother, rodeo timekeeper, Marlo Ward, started touring with the Vold Rodeo Company.
Ward was 18 when he was given his first pro rodeo at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association outdoor rodeo of the year, Cheyenne Frontier Days, and at 21, he was in the arena for his first circuit finals, where he was joined by his parents, who were both working the rodeo.
Throughout his career, he worked three different circuit finals and a National Senior Pro Rodeo.
Ward grew up riding pickup horses from the Bath Brothers Ranch in Laramie, Wyoming, and credits much of his success to the horses they have provided his family since 2004.
Ward has decided to retire from the arena at just 31 years old, a decision he did not take lightly. In a post on social media, he spoke about the decision.
"Through out my entire career God placed the right people in my life to teach me what to do or what not to do. I can promise, I can never repay the debts I owe to Mom and Dad. They are the reason I was able to do it at all.
"I owe a major debt to the best boss in the world. Kirsten always treated me better than family. She is the one that gave me my shot and kept bringing me back. I met my wife in New Mexico, picking up for Kirsten. She did more for me than anyone else, besides my family.
"Charla (Ward's wife) is having a harder time with this decision than I have, because she is my biggest fan. Her love and support is what kept me pushing forward these last few years.
"That all being said, if I named everyone I owe a debt of gratitude towards, this post would never end. The ones who read this please know, I have not forgotten what you did for me. Between the lay overs, the help on the roadside, meals, places and feed for my horses, jobs, medical and vet treatment. You people always will be my “family” and I will always be in your debt.
"All of that said, Thank you for your love and support.
"Pueblo is my last rodeo as a PRCA pickup man. From now on I will be working on finding my identity in Christ and seeing where God will take me and my family from here."
Pueblo, the location of the Colorado State Fair, will be his last rodeo as a PRCA pickup man. He says the decision came when he realized he needed to spend more time with his family, on their ranch in La Grange, Wyoming.
Although he wasn’t selected for the NFR in his time as a pick-up man, Ward has had an impressive career, ultimately helping thousands of cowboys stay safe inside the arena.
According to the Vold Rodeo Company, “His excellent horsemanship and work ethic have made him a valuable member of the Vold Rodeo Company.”
Ward has not mentioned what his next career move will be, but as someone with deep roots in rodeo, one can think he won’t stray too far from the arena.
