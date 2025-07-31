Cheyenne Frontier Days Confirms Chute 9 to Receive Major Renovations for 2026
The iconic Cheyenne Frontier Days Chute 9, which has been around since 1920, served its last purpose in 2025. The chute will undergo construction with aspirations to add hundreds more seats for spectators and expand sponsorship opportunities in the area.
This chute played a crucial role in the rodeo, serving as the starting point for all timed events for more than 100 years. Cowboys and cowgirls back into the box here and call for their animal. Even just a glimpse of the area in a picture and rodeo fans all around the country can pinpoint exactly where it is.
The seating surrounding Chute 9 is considered to have some of the best views at the “Daddy of ’Em All,” providing a prime vantage point for fans to watch competitors make their runs.
CFD President Tom Hirsig told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the renovation will include 11 new sponsor boxes, each seating up to 25 people, along with a rooftop viewing area.
While the change is bittersweet for many longtime fans, the expanded viewing areas are expected to attract more sponsors — which means more added money for contestants.
In their announcement, Cheyenne Frontier Days emphasized that no parts of the original chute will be sold to the public, stating that it is “integral to our history and future.”
Wyoming takes pride in the history of the prestigious rodeo, as it has brought fans together since 1897. Known as one of the largest rodeos in the world, they also add events like trick-riding, the wild horse race, and other forms of entertainment like concerts, a carnival, and a Native American Village.
The roots run deep at this 83-acre venue, and to keep up with its ever-growing popularity, changes must be made.
The 2026 Cheyenne Frontier Days will be held July 17-26, for ten days of action-packed fun, and with 11 new spots for sponsors, the added money should far exceed the $1.1 million mark it held in 2025.
