PRCA Rodeo Takes Over Fort Smith: Highlights and Winners
The Old Fort Days Futurity and Super Derby (May 13-18) moves out just in time for the PRCA rodeo (May 27-June 1) to take over Fort Smith, Ark. The rough stock side of the arena continues to see Kash Martin rack up wins on his way to the CNFR. Maverick Potter, another young gun, outmatched his competition by 2 points.
The format of steer wrestling and tie-down roping differs from the other events, as contestants' average on two go-rounds determines the event winner. Steer wrestlers and tie-down ropers get paid for go-rounds and the average. Veteran Will Lummus tied for the No.1 position in the first round and placed fifth in the second round to win the average. Andrew Burks won the tie-down roping by winning the first round and placing seventh in the second round.
The final two performances of the barrel racing boasted the rodeo's fastest times. The current 2024 season leader, Leslie Smalygo, and World Champion, Fallon Taylor, were tied for the lead in the barrel race until Hailey Kinsel moved into the No. 1 position during the fifth performance. Carlee Otero came swinging for the final performance, bumping Kinsel to the No. 2 position.
Old Fort Days Rodeo Results:
All-around cowboy: William Pearson, $2,864, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback riding: 1. (tie) Kash Martin, on Diamond G Rodeo's Good Girl, and Jacob Raine, on Fettig Pro Rodeo's Nikki Six, 86.5 points, $2,451 each; 3. (tie) Bryce Eck and Bodee Lammers, 84.5, $1,295 each; 5. (tie) Stetson Bierman and Jacob Lees, 83, $555 each; 7. (tie) Jayco Roper and Bill Tutor, 81, $324 each.
Steer wrestling: 1. Will Lummus, 9.7 seconds on two head, $2,208; 2. Tyler Waguespack, 10.1, $1,827; 3. Shane Frey, 10.2, $1,447; 4. Chance Howard, 10.6, $1,066; 5. (tie) Riley Duvall and Jacob Edler, 10.7, $533 each.
Team roping: 1. Blaine Turner/Trent Vaught, 4.2 seconds, $3,230 each; 2. Brent Mibb/Blayne Horne, 4.5, $2,850; 3. (tie) Cody Snow/Hunter Koch and Kreece Thompson/Cooper Freeman, 4.6, $2,280 each; 5. Tyler Pearson/Kaden Graves, 4.7, $1,900; 6. (tie) Quinton Parchman/Cole Walker and Dalton Turner/Cooper Bruce, 5.1, $1,615 each; 8. Clint Keller/Morgan Jones, 5.2, $1,330; 9. Brady Barrentine/Reno Gonzales, 5.5, $1,140; 10. Ric LeBlanc/Ike Fontenot, 8.7, $760.
Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jack Smithson, 87 points on Diamond G Rodeo's Lindsey's Thunder Rolz, $3,409; 2. Ryder Sanford, 86.5, $2,614; 3. Casyn Ballenger, 86, $1,932; 4. Brandon Lansford, 84.5, $1,250; 5. (tie) Cooper Lane and Weston Patterson, 82.5, $682 each; 7. (tie) Skinny Parsons and Cauy Pennington, 82, $398 each.
Tie-down roping: 1. Andrew Burks, 17.2 seconds on two head, $2,576; 2. Justin Thigpen, 20.6, $2,240; 3. Austin Lawrence, 20.9, $1,904; 4. Matt Gutierrez, 21.5, $1,568; 5. Blake Ash, 21.7, $1,232; 6. Chase Williams, 21.8, $896; 7. BJ Billingsley, 22.4, $560; 8. Josh Dyer, 24.9, $224.
Barrel racing: 1. Carlee Otero, 16.60 seconds, $3,768; 2. Hailey Kinsel, 16.65, $3,014; 3. (tie) Leslie Smalygo and Fallon Taylor, 16.84, $2,166 each; 5. (tie) Emilee Jackson and Shelley Morgan, 16.85, $1,319 each; 7. (tie) Madison McCaffity and Cindy Patrick, 16.86, $895 each; 9. Chloe Gray, 16.90, $754; 10. (tie) Stevi Hillman and Kalli McCall, 16.91, $612 each; 12. Aubrey Sprouse, 16.94, $471; 13. Caley Walkoviak, 16.95, $377; 14. Tiffany Lujan, 16.99, $283; 15. Sara Winkelman, 17.05, $188.
Bull riding: 1. Maverick Potter, 88 points on Andrews Rodeo's Deuces Wild, $4,135; 2. Clayton Sellars, 86, $3,170; 3. (tie) Hudson Bolton, Sage Isom and Scott Wells, 83, $1,608 each; 6. (tie) Trey Kimzey and Luke Mast, 82.5, $620 each; 8. Toby Hale, 80, $414.
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Hannah Hughes and Aspen Miller, 1.9 seconds, $3,579 each; 3. (tie) Samantha Fulton, McKenna Hickson and Jordan Jo Hollabaugh, 2.0, $2,054 each; 6. (tie) Ajae Griffin and Tacy Webb, 2.1, $1,093 each; 8. Anna Dietrich, 2.3, $895; 9. (tie) Jenna Lee Adams, Bradi Good and Hali Williams, 2.4, $696 each; 12. (tie) Jackie Crawford and Payton Scalzo, 2.6, $447 each; 14. (tie) Lauren Hopkins and Gracie Smith, 2.7, $249 each.