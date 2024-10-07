Pretty in Pink: $4.1 Million Guaranteed 2024 Pink Buckle Barrel Race Preview
The Pink Buckle is a futurity, derby, youth, and equal payout Open 4D for horses sired by Pink Buckle stallions. Those colts must have nomination payments made yearly to maintain eligibility. In 2018, the first Pink Buckle paid out over $1 million and the sixth annual event will pay out over four times that amount.
The Young Guns League is a new divison of the Pink Buckle, with a focus on young stallions. A stallion is eligible to be enrolled until his oldest foal crop turns eight years old. At this point, the stallion will age out of the program.
Payouts
Open 4D: $1,375,0000 ($343,750 in each D)
Futurity: $700,000
2D Futurity: $225,000
Amateur Futurity: $80,000
Derby: $470,000
2D Derby: $180,000
4D Owner/Rider: $300,000 ($75,000 in each D)
Futurity Sale Grad Incentive: $100,000
4D Sale Grad Incentive: $200,000
4D Non Pro: $175,000 ($43,750 in each D)
4D Premier Pink: $150,000 ($37,500 in each D)
4D Youth Incentive: $150,000 ($37,500 in each D)
Class Breakdown
The Amateur Futurity is a sidepot for those who have not won over $40,000 in the last five years, do not hold a current WPRA card, do not train barrel horses for compensation, and the horse must be owned by the rider or immediate family.
The Owner/Rider is a 4D sidepot of the Open, paying two rounds on half-second splits. The horse's registration papers must show that the rider is the owner of the horse or that the rider is an immediate family member of the owner (eg- husband/wife, parent/child, grandparent/grandchild).
The Futurity Sale Graduate Sidepot is for horses that were purchased through the Pink Buckle Stallion Owners Select Sale. It will pay two rounds and an average.
The 4D Sale Graduate Sidepot is also for horses that were purchased through the Pink Buckle Stallion Owners Select Sale. It will pay two rounds and an average.
The Non-Pro is also a 4D sidepot of the Open, paying two rounds on half-second splits. A Non Pro is an individual who has not given lessons for remuneration and/or has not directly or indirectly shown, trained, or assisted in the training of any horse ridden astride for remuneration for barrel racing over the last five years. The horse must be owned by the Non-Pro or immediate family.
The Premier Pink is one of the newer additions to the event, a class for Pink Buckle first timers. A sidepot of the Open, it pays two rounds on half-second splits. The rider does not need to be the owner of the horse for this sidepot.
Schedule
8 AM Saturday, October 6: Round 1 Young Guns Derby, 30 minute break, Round 1 Pink Buckle Derby
8 AM Monday, October 7: Round 2 Young Guns Derby, 30 minute break, Round 2 Pink Buckle Derby
8 AM Tuesday, October 8: Round 1 Young Guns Futurity, 30 minute break, Round 1 Pink Buckle Futurity
Wednesday, October 9: 8:30 AM - Sale Preview, 10 AM - Sale Pre-Mixer, 11 AM - Pink Buckle Horse Sale
8 AM Thursday, October 10: Round 2 Young Guns Futurity, 30 minute break, Round 2 Pink Buckle Futurity
3 PM Friday, October 11: Round 1 Youth
8 AM Saturday, October 12: Round 2 Youth, 30 minute break, Round 1 Premier Pink, 30 minute break, Round 1 Open
8 AM Saturday, October 12: Round 2 Premier Pink, 30 minute break, Round 2 Open
We will be recapping the competition as the week progresses.