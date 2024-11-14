Progressive Insurance Goes With the Flo With Major PBR Sponsorship
Any cowboy who gets on a bull is taking a risk.
So, it’s a nice melding of messages for PBR, the world’s leading bull riding organization, to join forces with a brand that since 1937 has built a trusted, reputable business helping people mitigate their risk.
Progressive Insurance®, a leader in motorcycle, boat and RV insurance, announced today that it has become a national marketing sponsor of PBR’s Unleash The Beast Tour.
If you know anything about PBR fans, they’re outdoorspeople who are more likely to own these types of vehicles than the average Jake.
The multi-year deal begins this weekend in Tucson, Ariz. as the UTB opens the new 2024-25 season.
As the official auto, home, and recreational insurance title sponsor of the PBR Unleash The Beast, Progressive will activate a range of assets including the use of the PBR logo in marketing and advertising, TV-visible arena signage, custom content on PBR digital channels, outdoor activations, and an in-arena text-to-win sweepstakes promotion.
“Over the years, Progressive has enjoyed witnessing the passion and commitment displayed by fans of various sports across the country and we’re excited to expand our reach into the world of professional bull riding,” said Eric Doubler, Progressive Recreational Lines Direct Business Leader. “As a leader in RV, motorcycle, and boat insurance, we are continuously looking for ways to impact and engage our customers and their communities. So, having the opportunity to be a sponsor of PBR is one of the ways we can show our dedication to not only helping fans with their insurance needs, but also growing our involvement in the sports they care about.”
“Welcoming Progressive as the first major insurance brand supporting our elite bull riding tour – their first Western sports sponsorship – is a true milestone for our growing sport,” said Josh Baker, Chief Revenue Officer, PBR. “Bull riding is a skilled, high-risk sport, full of action and enjoyed by millions. We are excited to help connect Progressive to our passionate fans, who over-index on ownership of motorcycles, motorboats, ATVs and campers, and to join our efforts to continue to grow the sport.”
As part of the deal, Progressive will also sponsor a to-be-announced event in the upcoming Unleash The Beast’s 23-event regular season which leads to the 2025 PBR World Finals (May 8-11/14-15 at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, TX and May 17-18 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX).
Each PBR event begins with the flaming letters “P B R” burning in the dirt. PBR would neither confirm or deny that during rider introductions at this event fans will see a flaming “F L O”.
But who knows, maybe they’ll see everyone’s favorite insurance hype-woman at a PBR event down the road?