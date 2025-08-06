ProRodeo Competition Heats Up in the Midwest at Iowa and Wisconsin Rodeos
It was a big weekend for rodeo in the midwest, with county and state fair season in full swing. While some cowboys and cowgirls went west, others hit Iowa’s Championship Rodeo in Sidney, the Carson Community PRCA Rodeo, and more.
Iowa’s Championship Rodeo
Riding Cervi Championship Rodeo's Simple Syrup and Cervi Championship Rodeo's Freshman, respectively, Tanner Aus and Kade Sonnier split the win in the bareback riding with 85.5-point rides, each earning $2,598.
Jace Christiansen topped the steer wrestling with a 3.8-second run for $2,557.
Two names the rodeo world is quickly becoming familiar with, Mason Appleton and Rance Doyal are the young guns who set the new world record in team roping earlier this year. Their 5.0-second run earned them each $4,075.
Cauy Pennington rode Cervi Championship Rodeo's Hubba Bubba to 82 points for a $3,703 win in the saddle bronc riding.
With a 9.8-second run, Myles Kenzy won the tie-down roping for $3,356.
One of the cowgirls “on the bubble” and battling for a secure spot inside the top 15 of the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) World Standings, barrel racer Paige Jones earned $3,262 with a 17.77-second run.
Bull rider Ethan Skogquist made an 87.5-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Damage Control for $3,986.
Carson Community PRCA Rodeo
Bareback rider Jason Wilson earned a sixth-place check in Sidney and also topped the rodeo in Carson. Kooper Heimburg, Tanner Aus, and Pelke all pulled checks at both rodeos, capitalizing on the midwest run.
With a 4.4-second run, Austin Schneider earned $1,643 for the steer wrestling win.
Dalton Turner and Clay Clayman finished at 4.8 seconds to win the team roping for $2,141 each.
In the saddle bronc riding, Waitley Sharon rode Three Hills Rodeo's Trouble Witha Cu for 90.5 points and a $2,527 win.
Brock Belkham won the tie-down roping with an 8.5-second run for $2,486.
Kristen Meyer clocked in at 15.42 seconds to win the barrel racing of $2,004.
Breakaway roper Alli Masters earned $2,204 for her 2.5-second run.
Riding Three Hills Rodeo's Risky Business, Perry Schrock scored 83 points to win $2,979 in the bull riding.
Woodbury County Fair PRCA (Melville, Iowa) and Wisconsin Valley Fair Rodeo (Wausau, Wis.)
Drew Lind earned the bareback riding titles at both rodeos, banking $2,400.
Molville All-Around Cowboy, Chance Oftedahl topped the tie-down roping and placed in the team roping. In Wausau, his team roping partner, Steve Kuntz earned the title and the duo won the team roping. Kuntz also claimed the tie-down roping win in Wausau.
In handy all-around cowgirl fashion, Katie Van Der Geest topped the breakaway roping in Wausau and placed second in the barrel racing.
