ProRodeo Contestants Earn Final California Run Wins in Lakeside
July 1920 marked the first year that Lakeside Rodeo was held, and now it's known as, “The Premier Rodeo of Southern California.” It’s deeply rooted in rodeo history and demonstrates how powerful a community can be when it has the same goal in mind.
When the Stadium Association was formed in 1964, it decided to hold the rodeo in the spring. For several years, there were no permanent rodeo grounds, but the event's inaugural success proved to be so powerful that they committed to continuing it—so long as there was a palace to put it on.
Fast forward to 2025, when the Lakeside Rodeo is now on dedicated rodeo grounds, packed with fans to watch electrifying rides and fast times over the four-day event. At the end of the weekend, it crowned its champions. Let’s see who walked away with the 2025 title added to their resume– and a paycheck that boosts their season earnings.
Who Were the Lakeside Rodeo 2025 Champions?
The stock contractor chosen to represent this event was All In Pro Rodeos, which was subcontracted by Western Rodeos, Corey & Lange Rodeo, Salt River Rodeo, and Big Stone Rodeo Inc.
Championship Sunday called for a tie in bareback riding. Kashton Ford aboard Jericho from Corey & Lange Rodeo and Sam Petersen on Western Rodeos' No Angel earned 82 points and $3,487.
4.9 seconds was a popular time in steer wrestling as 25-year-old Logan Kenline and National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier Justin Schaffer tied to take home the win and earn $2,369 adding to their 2025 campaign.
Brye Crites and Tyler Worley have had a California run many dream of having. Not only did they win Clovis, but they also secured the win in Lakeside, Calif., with a 4.6-second run and a significant payday to add to their already successful weekend.
Canadian Dawson Hay matched with the 10-year-old ranch-raised bronc Caballo Diablo from Western Rodeo Company, and they danced their way to 88 points and the top of the leaderboard.
Two-time NFR qualifier and 2016 NFR average champion Riley Pruitt took center stage. He completed a clean run in 8.3 seconds to take the win and a check worth $2,972.
It took 2.5 seconds to capture the Lakeside breakaway champion title, and Erin Johnson did just that.
Tricia Aldridge dominated the California run, and her win in Lakeside was no different. She claimed the victory in 16.94 seconds.
Eight seconds and 87.5 points later, Thayne Elshere and Western Rodeo's Bulletin proved to be an unstoppable match. They topped the leaderboard, making them the 2025 Lakeside Rodeo bull riding champions.