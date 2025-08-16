Race to the NFR: Surprises and Setbacks Mark 2025 WPRA Barrel Racing Season
The 2025 barrel racing season has proven to be one of the best yet. Some breakout stars have made their way into the top 15, and those spots are reserved for National Finals Rodeo qualifiers. With the end of the season just over the horizon, there are a few athletes who secured spots last year, who likely won’t see the NFR arena in December.
Ashley Castleberry ended the 2024 season as No. 4 in the world standings. The racer out of Montgomery, Texas suffered an injury at the end of the 2024 season. After spending time in recovery, she’s only entered 41 rodeos so far this season compared to last year's 75. She’s currently ranked No. 68 and has been missing her main mount that she won most of last year’s winnings on.
Leslie Smalygo earned the No. 7 spot in the world last year, but as of now sits in the bubble at No. 18. With just over $79,000 on the season, she has almost 20 grand to make up in just a few short weeks if she wants to secure another trip to the NFR.
LaTricia Duke rides the bubble this season as well in the No. 20 spot. Last year she clinched a spot at the NFR and landed at No. 8 in the world. With 66 rodeos attended in 2024, she made over $224,000 after the NFR. With 57 rodeos entered this year, she’s made just under $76,000.
Shelley Morgan came into the arena hot last year, earning 11th in the world and over $176,000. Her 2025 season wasn’t as blazing as she currently sits at No. 58. With fewer rodeos attended this year, there was no guarantee she was looking to see the NFR arena.
The rider out of Krum, Texas, Tiany Shuster, ended 2024 in the No. 9 spot. After two NFR qualifications during her career, she only entered 16 this season, and currently sits at No. 57.
Abby Philips left the Thomas and Mack in 2024 for her first qualification as No. 12 in the world and over $165,000 in 86 rodeos. With only 39 entered in 2025, she’s ranked No. 74.
Rank
Name
2025 earnings
1
Kassie Mowry
$192,021
2
Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi
$181,064
3
Hailey Kinsel
$167,094
4
Emily Beisel
$148,354
5
Carlee Otero
$130,805
6
Anita Ellis
$126,432
7
Megan McLeod-Sprague
$124,791
8
Andrea Busby
$111,924
9
Julie Plourde
$106,492
10
Lisa Lockhart
$103,739
11
Taylor Moeykens
$102,406
12
Hayle Gibson-Stillwell
$101,685
13
McKenna Coronado
$95,580
14
Tricia Aldridge
$93,600
15
Wenda Johnson
$91,315
16
Chloe Gray
$81,266
17
Paige Jones
$80,111
18
Leslie Smalygo
$79,405
19
Katie Jo Halbert
$77,878
20
LaTricia Duke
$75,768
Halyn Lide slipped into the qualifications last year at No. 13 with $157,500 on the season. It goes to show how competitive this year has been, since this year she rests at No. 24 earning just under $65,000. Dona Kay Rule slipped away from her chances of a qualification this season, she entered the NFR arena at No. 15 last year, she’s currently ranked No. 135.
Last year's top barrel racers mirror each other in 2025. Kassie Mowry continues her run as the best in the world. The world champion finished No. 1 last year and sits at No. 1 right now. In a turn of events, Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi who didn’t qualify last year at No. 21 is now ranked the second best barrel racer in the world. Just behind at No. 3 is four-time world champion Hailey Kinsel.
The trio of world champions are in a race to the finish line with just weeks left in the regular season. As for who will take the rest of the top 15 spots, it’s anyone's game.