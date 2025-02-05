Rapid City Sees Dominance from Young Guns at PRCA Xtreme Broncs and Xtreme Bulls
It was an extreme weekend in Rapid City, S.D., as rough stock athletes, stock contractors, and fans joined forces at The Monument to hold the Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Xtreme Broncs Match and Xtreme Bulls.
January 31st would consist of two rounds of bull riding, and February 1st would see both rounds of Xtreme Broncs take place. Each event had a payout of $21,000, making this a must-stop for contestants ranging from rookie card holders to National Finals Rodeo (NFR) round winners.
With a talented lineup of contestants, the stock had to be just as memorable; the stock contractors that brought the four-legged athletes were Summit Pro Rodeo, Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo, Burch Rodeo, New Frontier Rodeo, and Sutton Rodeos.
Wade Tuni, an 18-year-old bull rider who claimed 2025 as his rookie season, dominated the first round of the XBulls. Tuni and Sutton Rodeos’ One Chance posted the highest event score, 88.5 points.
An S.D. native, Riley Shippy, had himself a night in his home state. While he placed 8th in the first round, he brought the heat as he won the final round and was the only cowboy to ride two head, which allowed him to win the average.
Magic Touch from Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics Shippy was awarded 87.5 points for their eight seconds together in the final round, which secured Shippy's round and average win. He’d head down the road with his name and $10,640 written on a check for his evening work.
The bronc riding would bring nothing short of stellar rides, as a talented group of riders competed to earn some money for their campaign to the Thomas and Mack.
At just 20 years of age, Coleman Shallbetter and his partner Lyin' Lunatic from Burch Rodeo danced their way to 87.5 points and a $4,332 check to cash in his name.
A household name for saddle bronc riding, Sage Newman is on a hot streak after the 2024 NFR didn’t go the way many anticipated for him. He demonstrated that he was ready to win this weekend, partnered with Moose from Burch Rodeo, and came together and scored 89 points to ensure the win in the final round.
While many of these athletes have traded the snow in S.D. for the sunny weather in Texas, everyone came together to put on a successful Xtreme Bronc and Bull bash that will leave the fans counting down the days until next year.