Record-Breaking Legacy: The Tonozzis Top Equistat’s All-Time Owner List

It’s no secret that Brittany and Garret Tonozzi are leaders in the equine industry. They build their program around horses that will lead them to the top of the game, and that they did. They have become Equistat All-Time Leading Owners with more than $3.8 million in earnings in barrel racing.

They now sit at No. 1 on Equistat’s list of lifetime owners. Since beginning the tally in 1985, Equistat has calculated that the sport has amassed nearly $400 million between horses, riders, owners and breeders.

Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi is a huge name in the barrel racing game. She currently resides at No. 2 in the world standings with almost $188,000 on the season. She is a shoe-in for the National Finals Rodeo, where she’s qualified 17 times and taken home the World Title twice, in 2007 and 2009.

The family from Lampasas, Texas, has multiple impressive horses in the circuit. Their most notable is Yeah Hes Firen. The horse has earned them almost $682,000. Kisskiss Bangbang has won over $443,000. Babe On The Chase, better known as Birdie, has over $557,000 to her name and an NFR win; after over a year in reserve, she was retired in March of this year.

Ima Famous Babe or ‘Katniss’, a 2013 daughter of Dash Ta Fame, was Tonozzi’s primary mount until her untimely passing in May of 2022. During her career, she won over $438,000. Chitichiti Bangbang, is the fourth highest earner for the family with $309,000 in earnings in her career.

Most of Pozzi Tonozzi's top earners come from the same line; the 1997 Streakin Six mare Streakin Six Babe. This mare went on to be a cornerstone of Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi’s breeding program. Another top horse from her $1.4 million line includes Blazin Babe Olena, at just under $205,000.

The family's other success stories include Rock On Guys, Ima Super Fly Guy, Magnolias On Fire, and Sixth Vision.

Pozzi Tonozzi is the second leading Lifetime Top Rider with over $5.7 million in earnings during her barrel racing career. Her husband, Garrett, competes in team roping; he has two NFR qualifications. Although the breeding line mainly focuses on barrel horses, a few have stepped in the roping arena with Garrett.

In a post on social media she wrote,

“We have been blessed with great horses through the years and are honored to reach this milestone.”

