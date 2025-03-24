Red Rising: Steiner and His Lucky Shirt Claim RodeoHouston Bareback Title
Laundry day will have to wait for Rocker Steiner. The red shirt mojo is working once again.
Like vintage Tiger Woods on a Sunday afternoon, Steiner was rocking his red riding shirt during the final round of RodeoHouston. And once again, it proved to be his lucky charm.
“I'm not the most superstitious guy in the world, but like, if I'm riding really good, I don't want to change my shirt unless I have to. Which is kind of gross, but it's just a riding shirt,” Steiner said with a laugh.
The Weatherford, Texas, bareback rider capitalized on his matchup with Calgary Stampede bucking horse Agent Lynx on his way to a 91-point effort in the championship go, securing a season-changing payday.
Coming into the weekend, Steiner was in the red when it comes to the PRCA World Standings. Through the first two months of the season, he had just $125 in earnings, leaving him well outside the top 50. RodeoHouston flipped the script as Steiner left the event with a $70,000 payday, including $65,000 for his win in the finals. That launched him from unranked to No. 2 in the standings as of Monday morning.
A year after finishing runner-up in the race for his first world title, Steiner is now back in position for a fourth straight trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He’s trying to join the family lineage of world champions as his father, Sid, earned the 2002 PRCA Steer Wrestling World Title, while his grandfather, Bobby, secured the 1973 gold buckle in bull riding.
After disappointing showings in Fort Worth and San Antonio, Steiner failed to pick up any money through February. However, the red shirt wouldn’t be denied in Houston.
In Super Series Four, he earned a check in each round, including a victory in the third. Steiner then placed third in the Super Series second semifinal to reach the final go.
The matchup proved to be the ideal ending, as Leighton Berry had ridden Agent Lynx for 91.5 points last March to claim the RodeoHouston title. As an NFR pen horse last season, the animal averaged a score of 88.79 points when ridden in 2024.
The numbers all added up to give Steiner the moment he has been chasing.
“I knew that was the horse to have, and they've won it on Agent the last two years in a row,” Steiner said. “I know that's one I always obviously wanted, and everybody wanted, so to draw that horse and to get a trip like that out of it is what I needed for sure.”
Other results from RodeoHouston
Steer wrestler Tucker Allen won the final go with a run of 4.2 seconds, capping his time in Houston with $72,000 in total earnings.
The team roping duo of Derrick Begay and Colter Todd had the fastest run in the final round, finishing in 5.8 seconds. They each took home $71,750 in prize money.
Ryder Wright’s 87-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Mortician was good enough to claim the saddle bronc riding title. He finished with $72,750 in earnings.
After failing to earn money in his opening run, tie-down roper Riley Webb bounced back to win every round after, including a 7.6-second effort in the finals. In all, Webb took home $73,500.
Kassie Mowry blazed her way to a time of 14.5 seconds in the barrel racing finale to win the title and $73,000 in total earnings.
Breakaway roper Taylor Munsell finished her last run in 2.7 seconds to win the championship. She left Houston with $70,125 in earnings.
Tristen Hutchings posted a score of 91.5 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Dialed In to capture the bull riding title. He secured $74,000 in total earnings over the course of the rodeo.