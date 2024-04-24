The Resistol Rookie Race: A Look at the Best Up-and-Comers in the PRCA
Arguably, one of the most coveted titles for a young rodeo athlete is the Resitol Rookie of the Year. This title is earned during a contestant's first year competing in PRCA rodeos, commonly referred to as their rookie year. Unlike other rodeo awards, such as championship titles, athletes have only a single opportunity in their career to secure the Rookie of the Year title.
Growing up, every rodeo kid dreams of buying their ProRodeo card when they turn 18. Competing against the big names, every contestant hopes to see their name on the top of the leaderboard. However, the rookie race is always tight and competitive.
In 2023, we saw a new rookie story unfold with Keenan Hayes. Putting his name in the record books, the bareback rider from Hayden, Colo., not only won the Bareback Rider Rookie of the Year title but also was the 2023 World Champion Bareback Rider.
Resitol Rookie Roundup
It is not an easy feat for anyone, let alone a rookie, to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR); however, we see many talented kids do just that. Regardless of an NFR qualification, every year, the top 15 athletes in the Rookie Standings are invited to the Resitol Rookie Roundup in Fort Worth, Texas. This event brings the best young athletes in rodeo together to compete for big prize money and another once-in-a-lifetime title to claim.
In 2023, bull rider T Parker won the Resistol Rookie Roundup right before qualifying for his first NFR. Money won at the Roundup does count towards that rookie race and the coveted title of Rookie of the Year, but not towards the PRCA World Standings.
This year, the Resitol Rookie Roundup is scheduled for April 26-27, once again in the Cowtown Coliseum. The top 15 rookies this year will ride and rope for a chance at a piece of the $100,000 prize. The Cowboy Channel is covering the event to bring the action right to you.
These contestants not only get a chance to compete at the rodeo but also to attend media and sponsor training, interviews, and more, where they will get to learn from veteran professional cowboys and cowgirls.
Current 2024 Resistol Rookie Standings
(As of April 24, 2024)
Take a look at the top athletes on the leaderboard in the rookie race. Many of these rookies are making ground in the World Standings as well, hoping to qualify for their first NFR.
Bareback
Weston Timberman, 19, from Columbus, Mont., is currently in the lead of the Bareback Riding Rookie Standings. He is also sitting in the top 20 in the World Standings. He won the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals in Great Falls, Mont., as well as the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo in Winston-Salem, N.C. With $30,590.43 won this far, Timberman is off to a strong start for his rookie season.
1. Weston Timberman $30,590.43
2. Mason Stuller $24,834.10
3. Brayze Schill $22,497.30
4. Ethan Mazurenko $19,083.98
5. Wacey Schalla $11, 583.10
Steer Wrestling
Cole Walker calls Springtown, Texas, home. The 21-year-old rookie is currently sitting 18th in the PRCA steer wrestling standings and leading the rookie standings. He has had a standout year with many big wins. Recently, he tied for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo title with veteran of the sport and eight-time NFR qualifier Matt Reeves. He also placed at Rodeo Austin earlier this year.
1. Cole Walker $23,662.04
2. Ty Bauerle $15,831.74
3. Boyd Sawyer $11,452.56
4. Savion Elias $5,133.25
5. Rope Smith $5.077.15
Breakaway Roping
Shiloh Napp, from Enterprise, Miss., is leading the Breakaway Roping Rookies standings. A large part of her earnings came from the Odessa, Texas, ProRodeo, where she was a 1.8 and placed third. At 33 years old, Napp had set aside her roping a bit to become a mother but has since come back with authority. She currently homeschools all four of her children while still roping as much as possible.
(As of April 23, 2024)
1. Shiloh Napp $7,839.60
2. KC-Gail Churchill $7,150.03
3. Sierra Spratt $5,969.84
4. Nikayla Brill $4,892.04
5. Jayden Gould $4,311.99
Team Roping Header
From Ceder City, Utah, 24-year-old Casey Thomas is leading the Team Roping Header Rookie Standings while also maintaining his spot in the top 40 of the PRCA World Standings. Roping with his brother, Wyatt, the pair have placed at many of the big rodeos through the year, including the National Western Stockshow in Denver, Colo.
1. Casey Thomas $13,174.39
2. Jesse Boos. $10,230.95
3. Quinton Parchman $8,471.28
4. Koby Sanchez $8,204.70
5. Doyle Yazzie $6,749.83
Team Roping Heeler
Cedar City, Utah, is also home to Wyatt Thomas. The 28-year-old is holding his rookie lead alongside his brother and header, Casey Thomas. From the Wilderness Circuit, these talented brothers have made their names known in the world of team roping. Earlier this year, Wyatt and Casey finished sixth at the Tuscon rodeo, adding nearly $6,000 to their earnings.
1. Wyatt Thomas $14, 869.22
2. Clinton Groff $10,481. 88
3. Chase Graves $10,310.65
4. Jace Steenhoek $10,230.95
5. Whip Peterson $7,991.31
Saddle Bronc Riding
Zachary Dallas, a saddle bronc rider from Las Cruces, N.M., added a big chunk of prize money to his 2024 earnings when he clinched the Silver Spurs Rodeo title in Kissimmee, Fla., back in February. Currently in the top 40 in the PRCA World Standings, Dallas has continued to hold his rookie lead all year long.
1. Zachary Dallas $18,045.86
2. Shea Fournier $14,691.75
3. Bryan Huey $8,329.62
4. Cauy Masters $8,198.39
5. Darcy Radal $6,675.90
Tie Down Roping
Portales, N.M., is home to the talented Bryce Derrer. Currently leading the Rookie Standings in tie-down roping, the 22-year-old is also sitting No.16 in the PRCA World Standings. Rodeo Austin, San Antonio Stock Show, Rodeo Houston and San Angelo Rodeo are the biggest annual winter rodeos, and Derrer placed along and won money at all four, helping to strengthen his lead.
1. Bryce Derrer $26,856.60
2. Garrett Elmore $21,541.69
3. Cole Clemons $18,830.20
4. Cole Walker $17,109.54
5. Pecos Tatum $15,789.65
Barrel Racing
(As of April 23, 2024)
Oceane Veilleux calls Quebec, Canada home, but is attending school and rodeoing in the United States for Texas A&M Commerce. The young talent is sitting No. 1 in the Barrel Racing Rookie Standings. Although a rookie to the WPRA, she is no rookie to the big stages. We have seen Veilleux compete and place at the American Rodeo against the best of the best. She is currently No. 25 in the WPRA World Standings.
1. Oceane Veilleux $20,372.12
2. Millie Marquart $16,628.21
3. Tessa Arnold $9,223.53
4. Sadie Miller $9,003.61
5. Tiffany Lujan $8,267.80
Bull Riding
18 year old, Jeter Lawrence has had an outstaning Rookie Year. The young bull rider from Council Hill, Okla., has already racked up nearly $40,000. He won the Stockyards Pro Rodeo in Fort Worth and the Rio Grande Valley Extreme Bulls, too. He also stood out in San Antonio, one of the biggest winter rodeos out there. He placed in all the rounds and the average, boosting his lead in the Rookie Standings and putting him currently No.16 in the PRCA World Standings.
1. Jeter Lawrence $39,473.05
2. Jax Mills $33,330.93
3. Cooper James $30,023.00
4. Wacey Schalla $20,760.38
5. Scott Wells $19,698.53