2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds: Ashton Jeanty and Cam Ward Have Best Chance to Win OROY
Former Boise State Bronco and Heisman Finalist, Ashton Jeanty, entered the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the most hyped running back prospects in recent history. He didn't have to wait long to be selected as the Las Vegas Raiders ended up taking him with the No. 6 overall pick, hoping to rebuild their team around the star running back.
A running back hasn't been named the Offensive Rookie of the Year since Saquon Barkley achieved the feat in 2018, but if there's going to be a player to do it, it's Jeanty. He'll enter the 2025 regular season as the betting favorite to win the award, even ahead of No. 1 overall pick, Cameron Ward.
Let's take a look at the top odds to win the award as we enter the final month before the 2025 campaign begins.
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Ashton Jeanty +260
- Cam Ward +350
- Omarion Hampton +700
- Travis Hunter +1000
- Tyler Shough +1500
- Tetairoa McMillan +1500
- TreVeyon Henderson +2000
- RJ Harvey +2000
- Shedeur Sanders +2500
- Matthew Golden +2500
- Kaleb Johnson +2500
- Emeka Egbuka +2500
- Quinshon Judkins +3000
- Jaxson Dart +3500
- Tyler Warren +3500
- Colston Loveland +4000
- Luther Burden III +5000
- Jaydon Blue +5000
- Jayden Higgins +5000
- Cam Skattebo +5000
Jeanty and Ward Set as Top Two Favorites to Win OROY
Jeanty will enter the 2025 season as the +260 favorite to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year, giving him an implied probability of 27.78% chance of winning the award. Ward is right behind him, coming in at +350, an implied probability of 22.22%. Those two sit above the rest for the upcoming season, and it makes sense why that's the case.
Jeanty is a highly touted running back prospect who averaged a blistering 7.0 yards per carry in his junior year at Boise State while also finding the end zone 30 times. Ward was the only top quarterback prospect selected this year, being taken No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans. The next quarterback to be selected was Jaxson Dart at No. 25.
Omarion Hampton, the Chargers' running back, is third on the odds list at +700. We know that Jim Harbaugh loves to run the ball and Hampton is expected to be the primary back immediately.
The next name on the odds list is the duel-threat player, Travis Hunter, who is expected to play both receiver and defensive back. The question about how many snaps he'll manage to play this season and how much he'll play on either side of the ball brings into question his ability to be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Cam Ward is Underrated Ahead of 2025
I don't know if I've seen a quarterback who was selected No. 1 overall receive less hype heading into his rookie season. All eyes are on the likes of Jeanty, Hutner, and the plethora of rookie receivers this season, while few people are talking about Cam Ward. Sure, he's second on the odds list to win the award, but I think his odds should be much shorter.
Reports from Tennessee's training camp have been glowing when it comes to Ward, and he looked impressive in his first preseason start. When it comes to his chances to win the award, he'll have little to no competition from other rookie quarterbacks. Ward is the only one guaranteed to be starting from Week 1, and with quarterbacks winning this award more than any other position, he has a leg up on the competition before the season even begins.
He's my pick to win the award.
Pick: Cam Ward +350 via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.