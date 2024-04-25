'Return of The Mac' Wins Round 2 and Average Title at Ruby Buckle Derby
The Ruby Buckle Central race kicked off on Monday, April 21, with Round 1 of the derby and concluded on Wednesday afternoon, April 24. Lightning-fast times were recorded for some of the biggest names in the industry, but industry legend Danyelle Campbell rose to the top on her 2017 grey gelding by A Smooth Guy.
The big grey recorded two sub-17-second runs on a standard pattern to capture sixth in the first round with a 16.895 and first in the second round with a 16.721. Their combined time of 33.616 was good enough for top honors in the average race and a $10,200 check. The two have won a total of $16,320, not including the open race, which has yet to be determined.
Jodee Miller and MR Im on Fire Guys took reserve honors in the derby race with a combined average of 33.764 and also placed in both of the go-rounds. Breeders Challenge Futurity Champions Dakota Monk and TNR Wannaseemycancan also found themselves in a money-winning position after their triumphant return to the barrel pen following a busy breeding season for the 2019 bay mare.
The Ruby Buckle is comprised of some of the most elite stallions in the industry, and the best horses and riders will grace the presence of the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla., this week. The top 10 horses in the second go-round were each by a different stallion, proving that it is truly anyone's chance for the taking. In the average race, the Eddie Stinson and Tres Seis offspring held their own, making a prominent appearance in the top 10.
The Ruby Buckle still has the second go of the futurity, the open and the Rookie Ruby yet to run, so it will be a toss-up on which stallion’s offspring reign supreme. The Stallion Owners Select Sale will take place on Thursday, April 25, to showcase the creme of the crop in prospects, finished horses, broodmares and embryos.
For full results or to view the live webcast visit, The Ruby Buckle.