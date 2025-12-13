Three Barrel Racers Remain Clean Thus Far Eyeing Record-Setting Average Check

The National Finals Rodeo is coming to an end soon and rodeo’s best athletes have been in the Thomas & Mack arena night after night to prove they are worthy of a world championship. While this stage brings the most pressure these cowboys and cowgirls have seen all year, three barrel racers rose to the occasion and have seen a flawless NFR run after Round 8.



This could be the tightest average race seen in a while as three competitors still remain clean through eight rounds of action, and two sit unofficially in the top four of the standings.

Reigning world champion Kassie Mowry leads the charge with 18x NFR qualifier Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi hanging onto third.



It is an NFR rookie who is sandwiched between the two as Julie Plourde separates the two veterans ,as she has found her groove towards the end with back-to-back round checks.

Three Ladies Who Remain Perfect in the Average

Mowry and Will | Nathan Meyer Photography

Mowry in 2025

It should be no surprise that arguably the best jockey of all time has yet to see a barrel fall so far this year. She is at the top of her game, currently holding the average title in her hands and sitting at No. 1 in the world standings as she has piloted two different horses to round wins.

The 2024 World Champion came to the NFR this year with something to prove, and despite some uncertainty surrounding her mounts, she has taken it in stride. Her fastest time so far has been 13.42 seconds, which got her a Round 6 win and also happens to be the fastest run of the NFR.

Mowry had earned $203,445 going into the NFR, and she’s won a check five out of eight rounds bringing her new unofficial earnings to $353,611 and a $45,000 lead over Hailey Kinsel. If she keeps the barrels up in the next two rounds she will likely take home another gold buckle.

Plourde’s First Finals

Julie Plourde | Nathan Meyer Photography

Plourde had no idea she was heading to Las Vegas this year, but Anita Ellis had to bow out due to a serious head injury. Plourde stepped into the Thomas & Mack for the first time at No.16, ready to prove herself, and she has done just that.

Plourde has shown over and over that she has what it takes to hang with the best of the best, as she now only needs two more clean runs to take home over $76,000 at the richest NFR in history.

The NFR rookie’s confidence continues to grow round after round, moving up each night and eventually earning her first NFR paycheck in Round 7 and again in Round 8. She is obviously on a roll heading into the final weekend of the NFR, so hopefully she can keep up her streak.

Pozzi-Tonozzi’s Journey this NFR

Pozzi-Tonozzi entered the finals just behind Mowry, and she was matching pace until her big grey gelding ‘Sir’ took a nasty slip, actually it was almost a complete fall, in round three. She didn’t hit a barrel, but it put her down in the average (nearly three seconds now behind Mowry).

This forced her to step off Sir for a few rounds, but she has picked up a pair of checks since then, proving that her mental toughness and ability to adapt to an unfortunate situation are why she is one of the greats.

With just two rounds to go, the pressure is on for these three athletes to make a perfect 10 rounds as they all eye a check of over $94,000.

NFR Barrel Racing Average Standings

1. Kassie Mowry, 109.53 seconds on eight head

2. Julie Plourde, 111.52

3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 112.19

4. Tricia Aldridge, 114.28

5. Andrea Busby, 116.38

6. (tie) Hailey Kinsel and Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 119.13 each

8. Emily Beisel, 125.11

9. Halyn Lide, 126.30

10. Lisa Lockhart, 129.44

11. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 130.72

12. Wenda Johnson, 131.92

13. Carlee Otero, 144.31

14. Katelyn Scott, 96.42 on seven head

15. Tayla Moeykens, 118.30.

