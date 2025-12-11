Riley Webb Poised for Third Straight Title After Taking Over NFR Average in Round 7

It seems like just yesterday that round one of the NFR was kicking off and now there are only three runs/rides left before the world champions will be crowned. The past week has been full of action, heartbreak, and surprises throughout every event, but especially the tie-down roping.

This started out as an early duel between Riley Webb and Shad Mayfield as the pair won three of the first six rounds. However, Mayfield made his race to the finish line a lot more difficult as his round five calf didn't stay tied, taking him out of an average check, at least for now.

Going into round seven, it was Brushton Minton who had the edge over the reigning world champion in the average by half of a second with John Douch right behind him as the race for the $94,000 check at the end of 10 has dwindled down to the three of them.

Night Seven in the Calf Roping

Joel Harris | Nathan Meyer Photography

To say Webb blasted a run tonight would be the understatement of the year, on a little red calf that nobody had broken the 9-second mark on. He was late, and it seemed that he wasn't even going to be in contention for a check, but instead he ran through him to tie him in 7.8 seconds at the back end of the arena. Mayfield couldn't get his flanked, and he watched the clock tick to 10.6.

Like Webb, Minton missed the barrier as well, but it didn't come together the same way it did for Webb. He did not win a check with one thing after another happening. The calf was not on his feet when he got there, then he fumbled his string, and ultimately, he lost his lead in the average.

Joel Harris was one of those cowboys who experienced a broken heart this week as his round four calf got up, but he has been out for a round win ever since. Past that one mistake, he has had a near picture-perfect finals.

It is hard not to imagine 'what if' for Harris after he takes home back-to-back round wins, as he has now taken home over $137,000 and climbed to third in the world.

7th round: 7.5 seconds, first

6th round: 6.8, first

5th round: 7.6, second

4th round: NT

3rd round: 8.0, didn't place

2nd round: 8.5, sixth

1st round: 7.6, second

The gold buckle is far from being handed out but time is running out on those who are still in the running. Webb needs to keep doing what he is doing, and that third consecutive world title is his.

Full Round 7 Results

1. Joel Harris, 7.5 seconds, $36,668

2. Riley Mason Webb, 7.8, $28,980

3. Dylan Hancock, 8.0, $21,882

4. (tie) Tom Crouse and John Douch, 8.1, $12,420 each

6. Riley Pruitt, 8.2, $5,914

7. Zack Jongbloed, 9.2

8. (tie) Kincade Henry and Brushton Minton, 9.6 each

10. Shad Mayfield, 10.6

11. Haven Meged, 11.2

12. Shane Hanchey, Ty Harris, Kyle Lucas and Marty Yates, NT.

Average Standings Through 7

1. Riley Mason Webb, 58.6 seconds on seven head

2. John Douch, 59.0

3. Brushton Minton, 59.9

4. Haven Meged, 65.3

5. Zack Jongbloed, 68.1

6. Dylan Hancock, 68.5

7. Joel Harris, 46.0 on six head

8. Shad Mayfield, 47.4

9. Kincade Henry, 49.5

10. Marty Yates, 60.8

11. Tom Crouse, 68.9

12. Riley Pruitt, 40.8 on five head

13. Shane Hanchey, 55.5

14. Ty Harris, 63.5; 15. Kyle Lucas, 42.2 on four head.

