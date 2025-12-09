Shad Mayfield Slips in NFR Tie‑Down Average Race After Rough Round

After a relatively slow start, John Douch is finding his rhythm at the 2025 NFR. Douch was 7.4 seconds in Round 4 to split third place, then 7.4 seconds again tonight to win the round.

The consistency is paying off for Douch, who passed Dylan Hancock tonight to move to No. 4 in the world. He also now sits second in the average race, with 43.2 seconds on five calves.

How the Rest of the Round Played Out

Nathan Meyer Photography

Through Round 4, Shad Mayfield was sitting well atop the average race, and it looked as if he was on his way to extending his lead. The clock read 8.2 seconds when Mayfield threw up his hands in Round 5, but his calf kicked free just moments before the 6-second limit, leaving him with a no time.

The no time will drop Mayfield significantly in the average race and put a damper on his World Title efforts as well. He and Riley Webb have been neck and neck so far in the finals, but with Mayfield out of the average race, that will be a difficult gap to close.

Webb currently sits 3rd in the average with 43.3 seconds on 5 calves.

Brushton Minton had a few bobbles tonight, and though his 8.3-second run didn't win any round money, it carried him to the No. 1 spot in the average race. Minton now edges out Douch in the average by just half a second.

Joel Harris came back strong after a no time in Round 4 to win 2nd in Round 5 with a 7.6-second run. Ty Harris split 5th and 6th in Round 5 with Riley Pruitt. Both of the Harris brothers are competing on Logan Bird's horse "Peso," who has already amassed an impressive amount of winnings at this year's finals.

Dylan Hancock has had an impressive start to his sophomore NFR. Hancock has placed in three out of five rounds so far, including splitting the Round 2 win with Shad Mayfield and Marty Yates. His consistency has helped him stay in the average race, where he currently sits at No. 5.

Round 5 Results

1. John Douch - 7.4

2. Joel Harris - 7.6

3. Kyle Lucas - 7.9

4. Dylan Hancock - 8.0

5. Riley Pruitt - 8.1

5. Ty Harris - 8.1

Average Results Through Round 5

1. Brushton Minton - 42.7/5

2. John Douch - 43.2/5

3. Riley Webb - 43.3/5

4. Haven Meged - 44.2/5

5. Dylan Hancock - 51.4/5

6. Zack Jongbloed - 51.9/5

7. Marty Yates - 52.3/5

8. Tom Crouse - 60.8/5