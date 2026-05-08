Tie-Down Roper Buck Calhoun Closing In on PRCA Top 15

With the 2026 rodeo season just ahead of some of the biggest rodeos of the year this summer, athletes across the country are picking up speed and barreling towards a qualification for the National Finals Rodeo.

Others, however, have their work cut out for them if they want to land in the top 15 and one of those cowboys is No. 16 tie-down roper, Buck Calhoun.

Fresh Off Rookie of the Year Title

Calhoun has earned himself $31,489 so far this season which puts him just $1,000 out of the top 15 behind Ty Harris. Since joining the PRCA in 2024, he’s battled hard to make it to the top, but even last year fell just short, having landed at No. 17 in the world standings.

Calhoun has had a decent season so far this year, hanging near the middle of the pack at most events. His breakout run came recently at the Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo where he finished second in the first round and earned himself a paycheck.

His 2025 season was that of a Cinderella story. He earned himself the champion title at the College National Finals Rodeo, received an invitation for a trip to RodeoHouston, and by the end of the year, he captured the 2025 Resistol Rookie of the Year title.

Calhoun might just be heating up ahead of the big summer rodeos, as all his wins last year came during that time. He took home three championship titles (Golden Spike Rodeo, The Omak Stampede and the Livingston Roundup Rodeo) and one co-champion at the Weekley Brothers Davie Pro Rodeo.

Onwards and Upwards For Calhoun

These wins were huge in terms of moving him up in the standings, and since he’s already nearing where he needs to be, pulling out championships at these rodeos again could be enough to propel him into the top 15. Since he hasn’t taken a title home yet this year, a win this summer could be the motivation he needs.

Despite being just 20 years old, Calhoun has the makings of a future world champion. He clearly has proven he can hang with the best of the best at the collegiate level, so now he’s coming with a vengeance during his second season in ProRodeo.

With less than six months to go, Calhoun will have to push full steam ahead if he wants to break into the ranks. But as of right now, (May 7th) he’s only $8,000 outside of the top 10, so this cowboy could only be one or two paychecks away from making his dreams come true at the end of the year.