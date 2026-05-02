2026 Vegas NFR Icons Class Features Two Hall of Famers

In recent years, Las Vegas Events has started honoring legends in the rodeo industry by naming them as Vegas NFR Icons during the National Finals Rodeo. They have recently announced the 2026 class of inductees who will have a banner flown in the historic Thomas & Mack Center.

Eight-time PRCA World Champion Fred Whitfield and legendary man behind the microphone Bob Tallman will be honored.

The 2026 edition of the Wrangler National Finals will take place from December 3 through December 12. The two honorees will take center stage on the dirt during the December 4 and 5 performances.

Whitfield will be honored on December 4 with Tallman following the very next night. Each of the two will receive a commemorative bronze statue and a banner in the rafters.

In a press release, LVE President Tim Keener spoke about the 2026 NFR Icons. "The next group of Vegas NFR Icons are represented by one of the great rodeo champions in history in Fred Whitfield and Bob Tallman, one of the longest tenured and accomplished rodeo announcers.” said LVE President Tim Keener.

"Las Vegas Events and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association are committed to continually recognizing the legends who have defined what it means to be a champion, as well as those who contributed to the growth and longevity of the NFR in Las Vegas. We're proud to continue to grow this program by honoring the history and legacy of the NFR's great champions and contributors in Las Vegas."

In addition to being recognized during the rodeo performance, fans will have a chance to get to know the two better with appearances at the Cowboy Christmas.

Fred Whitfield Made History Multiple Times

Fred Whitfield | Fernando Sam-Sin

During an era when calf ropers were king, Whitfield was a superstar. He excelled in the arena and eventually became the first African-American cowboy to win an all-around title in PRCA history.

He won eight world titles in total, with seven of those in the individual sport of tie-down roping. Add to that an All-Around title, and you have a storybook career.

His performances in the arena lit up the crowds all across the country. He was known for “raising the roof” when all went well, which was often.

In an article for prorodeo.com, Whitfield talked about the honor.

“Honestly, this is the icing on the cake for me," said Whitfield. "When you're fortunate to go through life and accomplish a lot of things that you set out to do, it's very rewarding to be recognized. Outside of my family and having my two girls, this is one of the proudest moments of my career.

"I've been waiting on this day for a long time and had a lot of success in the PRCA and in Las Vegas as well. To be honored like this is a blessing, especially looking back at my career going against some of the fiercest competitors to ever come through the sport. I've been wanting to walk the dirt again at the Thomas & Mack Center for a long time, and to see my banner raised up will top it all off for me."

This is certainly not the first time the legendary cowboy has been honored, as he was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2004.

The Reknown Voice Behind the Microphone

Bob Tallman | Fernando Sam-Sin

For more than five decades, contestants and fans alike need no introduction when it comes to Bob Tallman. His voice is easily recognizable everywhere he goes.

Over the course of his career Tallman could be found announcing major rodeos all across the country. He earned the honor to announce the NFR multiple times. He is so good at his craft that he earned the Announcer of the Year award a staggering 12 times.

Along with Whitfield, Tallman was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2004.

Tallman told ProRodeo.com, "I'm so honored to be selected as a Vegas NFR Icon. It's got to be the highest award that I have ever been offered in my lifetime – and I accept. Fred Whitfield and I went into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame together in 2004, so this only seems fitting that we'll be together again in Las Vegas.

“As a proud Nevadan, it has been the basis of everything that I've lived for in 70+ years is to exemplify the sport of rodeo and to continue to show how important this industry is for all involved. This tremendous honor is an extension of a life-long dream to tell the story of rodeo."