Battle of Brothers: It's Time To Place Bets On Which Wright Brother Will Land On Top

It’s no secret that the Wright family dominates the saddle bronc arena. Year after year Stetson has stepped in and proven he’s the best of the best, as the 2025 world champion, 2025 all-around champion and overall a ten-time world champion. But, one of his brothers is giving him a run for his money this season as Rusty is coming with a vengeance this year.

Battle Between Brothers

The brothers are battling it out between the No. 1 and No. 2 spots right now. Weeks ago Rusty pulled ahead thanks to his win at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, now Stetson has taken back over after winning $65,000 at RodeoHouston.

Now, it’s time to place your bets on which brother will pull out the title come December.

Currently the two are less than $2,000 apart, Stetson with $152,382 and Rusty with $150,259. While the brothers are four years apart in age, Stetson (26) has always pushed Rusty (30) in the arena.

Given Rusty is looking to secure his first National Finals Rodeo qualification since 2020, Stetson has continued to dominate since coming off his 2024 injury.

This season, it seems the brothers are locked in a head-to-head battle for the top prize. They are crushing the competition in terms of earnings, sitting ahead of No. 3 Kade Bruno by nearly $62,000. That feat will not be easy to make up, meaning the two Wright brothers are almost shoe-ins for the Thomas & Mack arena.

With the summer rodeos ahead, the brothers are looking to up the ante. Rusty is coming in strong with an average score of 83.25 points, but Stetson remains consistent, holding on to an average score of 87.78 points.

This doesn’t matter much though as the brothers continue to match each other when it comes to money won.

Wrights Land On Top

The pair most recently took home the first (Stetson) and second (Rusty) place spots at The Desert Rodeo in Thermal, California with Stetson taking the highest check of $3,000 home, which ultimately put him ahead in the standings.

In comparison, Stetson has won four rodeos this season compared to Rusty’s six rodeos won, but it was that $65,000 check in Houston that put Stetson over the edge. Rusty may have more rodeos under his belt this year, but Stetson is winning some hefty checks. Although they are evenly matched, Rusty has seen two 91-point rides this year while Stetson's highest score is a 90.5.

With less than six months left in the season it’s time to mark which brother you want to see finish as a world champion. With Rusty as the underdog, Stetson better watch out for his older brother coming to take the crown.