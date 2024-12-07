Riley Webb Takes Back-to-Back Wins to Keep Repeat World Title Well Within Reach
Reigning World Champion tie-down roper, Riley Webb is making a big statement at his 3rd consecutive Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He has positioned himself well for a run at another gold buckle this year with back-to-back round wins.
In Round 1, the Denton, Texas cowboy put up a fast 7.0-second run to come out on top. In round 2, he came back with a vengeance on a big, fast, tough set of calves. He was 7.8 seconds, and once again took the victory lap. At only 21-years-old, he is positioning himself for another championship run in Las Vegas.
In his round-win interview with Cowboy Channels, Janie Johnson, Webb explained his second winning run. He said, "It was a decent calf, I knew I had a chance if I did my job." Riley most definitely did his job. A lot was going on in less than 8 seconds with a big unpredictable calf, and he had to act fast to make it all play out the way it did.
Shad Mayfield entered the finals with a solid lead in the standings. Riley came in the no. 4 man, around $70,000 behind Shad. With each round paying over $30,000, Mayfield is not comfortable in the top spot, especially with Riley as hot as he is. Webb's performances thus far have catapulted him into the no.2 position behind Shad by less than $20,000.
Mayfield is doing his job well too, keeping himself well in the race. In Round 2, he drew a tougher calf and still managed to pull off a 4th-place finish with an 8.3-second run. Shad is not going to make it easy for the guys to catch up.
Zach Jongbloed also made an impressive run in round 2. He roped halfway down the arena on a hard-running calf. Zach made up his time on the ground with a nearly flawless 8.0-second run to wind up 2nd.
Round Two 2024 WNFR Tie-Down Roping Full Results
1. Riley Mason Webb 7.8 $33,687
2. Zack Jongbloed 8.0 $26,624
3. Quade Hiatt 8.1 $20,104
4. Shad Mayfield 8.3 $14,127
5. Hunter Herrin 8.5 $8,693
6. John Douch 8.7 $5,433
7. (tie) Cole Clemons and Tuf Cooper 8.8
9. Marty Yates 9.2
10. (tie) Joel Harris and Haven Meged 9.7
12. (tie) Ty Harris and Kincade Henry 10.8
14. Shane Hanchey 11.9
15. Dylan Hancock 18.7
With 8 rounds remaining, and an average title in play, a lot can still change. However, it is safe to say Riley Webb has his eyes on his second consecutive world title.