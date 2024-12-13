Riley Webb Uses NFR Momentum to Become Rodeo's Youngest Ever Millionaire
It has been such a crazy week in Las Vegas at the National Finals Rodeo, which we always expect, but the exact happenings are usually better than anything that could ever be written for television. There are many great storylines running, but today we have a big one: Rodeo has a new millionaire.
At age 21, Riley Webb has just joined this elite club. Only three seasons into his professional career, Webb has already had an incredible career. In 2022, he won the Resistol Rookie of the Year Awards in the tie-down roping and the all-around. He had a breakout year, qualifying for the NFR and finishing the year No. 10 in the World Standings.
In 2023, Webb earned his first World Championship, with a record-breaking $452,852 in season earnings. He finished second in the average (behind a new average record from Haven Meged) and won over $172,000 at the NFR alone.
Webb has earned countless wins in the tie down roping and the all-around again in 2024, but did not come into the NFR on top of the World Standings. Whether he was feeling the pressure to climb up those standings or was feeling that the pressure was off, because he was not in the lead, Webb's performance this year has been nothing short of incredible.
Webb has taken the lead in the World Standings, and after round seven, he has $356,719 on the season and is $12,000 ahead of Shad Mayfield in second. He is also leading the Average by roughly seven seconds. As we anxiously await to see the results of the 2024 NFR, it is looking very possible that he will be a repeat World Champion.
Webb's bold round-by-round efforts this week are what have pushed him into the lead for the race for the gold buckle, as well as over that million dollar mark in lifetime earnings. He has won three rounds and placed in four others this week, amassing $141,811 over the first eight rounds.
The Denton, Texas, cowboy has not backed off the gas all week and we anticipate much more to come in the final three rounds. Congratulations, Riley Webb, on becoming the youngest millionaire in the history of the sport.