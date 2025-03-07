Rising Star Finds Himself on the Biggest Stage of His Life at RODEOHOUSTON
With the larger winter rodeos in full swing viewers typically start to see some consistent faces. Landris White is walking into his first chance at RODEOHOUSTON and will inevitably be someone you will remember.
Landris is not estranged to winning. This year he has seen the finals at both Denver, Colo. and San Antonio, Texas. White started off his professional career strong back in 2022 when he won the Resistol Rookie of the Year in the steer wrestling.
Tarleton State University is one of the most prestigious universities for collegiate rodeo. Last year the men's team won the national title and Landris was a member of that team and was a major contributor to their success during the college finals.
Success at the collegiate level has definitely helped set him up to win at the professional level. He is in one of (if not the) toughest region in college rodeo and has qualified outright for the CNFR twice and looking for his third.
Making the switch from collegiate rodeo to professional is quite a change though. One of the biggest struggles he has faced has been the traveling and hours on the road. After every college rodeo you’re able to go home and regroup. Competing at the professional level means leaving home for months at a time.
College rodeo is no joke, however. A student athlete has to be able to maintain his education responsibilities as well as compete at the highest level.
Landris finished his Bachelor’s of Industrial Technology this past spring while maintaining a 3.2 grade point average. Now as he is entering professional rodeo full time he is working towards his Master’s of Quality and Engineering Management with a 4.0.
Unlike most, he didn’t have his sights on rodeo. His family was involved with horses, but he never really thought that was going to be a path that he would end up taking. Football was Landris’s main focus growing up. Randomly one day he and his cousin decided to take a crack at steer wrestling and the rest has been history.
Family is a very important aspect to Landris’s career and in his life. Without his uncle he would never have been involved in the rodeo world at all. So, when he is on the road and struggling that’s who he is turning to.
“If I just need someone to talk to I call either one of my parents just because of the relationship I have with them. I know they’ll always know how to get my mind off of something for a little bit,” says White. If he’s looking to analyze runs and critique himself, he turns to his uncle. It is safe to say that family is the foundation of Landris’s success in the arena.
Everyone has bad days. The hardest and most crucial part to success in rodeo is picking yourself back up after the bad runs. Sometimes this means taking a step back and thinking of nothing to do with your craft.
A lot can happen in the next five years, but Landris is working towards being a national finals qualifier all five years. A gold buckle is always on any cowboy's mind and that includes his. Although he has to finish his college career first and hopefully an individual national title will be the cherry on top to a great career.
Landris has big goals and he is someone who is incredibly dedicated to his craft and figuring out how to keep winning. Those of us at Rodeo On SI are excited to watch this young, determined, and talented young man continue to make excel.