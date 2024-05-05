Rising Stars Shine Bright at Cinch USTRC Finals
Will Rogers Memorial Center became the epicenter of team roping action as the 2024 Cinch USTRC Finals kicked off on April 21 and ran until April 28. The nation's top team ropers converged for one of the most prestigious events in the world of team roping. From seasoned champions to rising stars, the competition was stacked with talent.
The 35th edition of the United States Team Roping Championships Finals had tons of exciting action for spectators and competitors alike. With the highest team count in team roping history, the finals paid out nearly $3.3 million dollars in cash, a quarter of a million in prizes, with around 5,500 teams entered. Teams from the United States, Canada, Mexico, and South America all gathered in Fort Worth, Texas. To accommodate this many of the top athletes, three arenas were utilized at once with 18 different divisions.
Johnny Johnson, the president of the USTRC spoke about this year's event by saying, "Yes, this finals was an awesome experience, from the production to the great trade show, but we wouldn't be here without all of the USTRC producers who put on the qualifying ropings all over the country. Those producers and their local team ropers are the backbone of this association, and we couldn't do it without them."
Throughout the year prior to the USTRC Finals, qualifying events take place all across the country for ropers. Through the US Team Roping system, ropers are given a number that matches their skill level of roping. When entering the events, the ropers team up with partners of all different numbers to compete in different levels of the competition. With ropings ranging from a #7 to the open, ropers of all levels are able to compete for the big prizes. This year, the #10 had the highest payout, where they awarded $349,500 just in that division.
Results
On Sunday, April 21, the Lawleys sponsored #16.5 shootout kicked off the action. Coy Brittain was the header for 6-time NFR qualifier, Dustin Egusquiza as the heeler. Egusquiza, typically a header, swapped ends to rope with Brittain. They were a 25.20 seconds on four steers and took home over $26,000. Though that prize money doesn't count towards PRCA standings, Egusquiza still is sitting #3 in the 2024 standings.
The fast times continued in the Trive Equine CBD-sponsored #15.5 shootout. Justin Davis and Will Smith took the win. The texas cowboys turned in a time of 27.14 seconds on four steers, winning just under $33,000.
The Yeti Open Shootout is always hotly anticipated, featuring NFR qualifiers and the best team ropers in the nation. These elite ropers showed up to win, where Andrew Ward and Jake Long came out on top. Roping five steers in 29.14 seconds, they racked up nearly $30,000. Ward, a 3-time NFR qualifier, and Long a 13-time qualifier, are veterans to the sport. They are both currently sitting in the top 10 of the PRCA standings as well.
Oklahoma talent showed up to the Cowboy Tack #14.5. On four steers, with a time of 28.33, Nathan Kirtley and Jett Hillman won over $46,000
The day continued as Deweldon Watson and Reno Gonzales won the Thrive CBD #13.5 with 29.38 seconds on four. They came back in the final round in the number 13 high callback and managed to make their way to the top, winning $60,000!
The prize money continued to grow, and a paycheck of $67,000 went to Randall Phelps and Austin Shives in the Resistol #12.5 who were 27.36 on four head.
Though a lot of ropers choose who they are roping with, they will also draw for partners. That's exactly how Lance Mudd and Brandon Danker got paired up in the #12.5 Legends Over-40 roping sponsored by Horse Power Boots. They were 30.30 seconds on four steers and won over $26,000.
In the #11.5 edition of the Horse Power Legends Over-40 roping, Hippie Sanchez and Kelly Boswell won $36,000 for their first-place finish with a 30.58 on four.
Continuing on, in the #10.5 Legends over 40, sponsored by Priefert, Rene Garcia and Keith Coleman were 31.47 winning the event worth $39,500.
The young guns started showing up in the winning circle when teenagers Kelon Andrews and Logan White won the Rocky Mountain Elks Foundation #11.5 shootout. The young guns turned in a total time of 29.71 and gathered over $70,000 for the win.
The Foegell sisters are making their names known in the roping world. In the Cinch ladies open, Avery Foegelle and her partner Rylie Smith came out on top roping four steers in a 38.35. Younger sister, Paisley Foegell came to play the next day when she paired with heeler, Matt Leavit, and won the Yeti #10.5 shootout with a 30.07 on four steers. Paisley was the female header to take home a first place check while competing against the guys. Paisely and Leavit won the largest check of the event at $73,000.
Teenagers and good friends Case Logston and Kail Brunson ended up winning $70,000 for their first-place finish in Lawleys #9.5 shootout. The pair of young talents was 31.70 seconds on four steers.
Pocketing $53,000 in the Classic Equine #8.5 shootout was Keith Wilkerson and Brandon Rhodes with a 33.46 on four head.
As the day continued, Rick Garvel and Glen Gutherie earned $30,000 for winning the Cowboy Tack #9.5 Legends Over-50 roping by turning in a total time of 37.32 on four steers. The team has been friends for over 40 years, and in 2024 got to win the USTRC finals together.
In the #8.5 Legends Over-50, Chip Gatlin and Wade Beckham were a 44.35 on four worth $26,000.
Enoch Hall and Nolan Gohagen won the #9.5 roping sponsored by Succeed with a 29.43 on four steers giving them a $25,000 paycheck. However, 16 year old Hazen Lamb won both fourth and thirteenth in the roping, giving him the most points and earning himself a brand new Ram truck!
The final roping of the exciting week brought together a cool story of young talent and brothers. Colton and Cooper Charleston are only 15 and 12 years old. They roped three steers flawlessly in 24.74 seconds winning $24,000 in the Hot Heels #7 championship.
For more information about the USTRC finals, qualifying events, rules, and more visit their official website ustrc.com