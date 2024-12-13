Rocker Steiner Grits His Teeth to Stay on Top, Dean Thompson Plays Long Game
Dean Thompson won Round 8 of the Wrangler NFR with an 88-point ride and moved to No. 2 in the average. His bid for the championship title has been nothing short of extraordinary, fighting to climb the ranks against his persistent competition.
He came into the NFR at No. 3 in the world standings and has only dropped to No. 4. If he can overcome Cole Franks in the average, he will make a good argument for the world title.
Rocker Steiner is going round for round in the World Championship race, and so far, his efforts are looking profitable. The race for the average is out of his hands, (Steiner sits ranked at No. 14), but he continues to grit his teeth each night making his play for the world title each time he mounts. Save the first two rounds of the NFR, Steiner has gotten a piece of the action in each round.
After Round 8, Steiner is still sitting on top with $365,570.80, about $30,000 ahead of Bradlee Miller. Miller couldn't quite catch Steiner this round; scoring half a point under Steiner.
Miller sits pretty in the average however, and his first NFR appearance has been solid all around. With two rounds left, Miller will be looking to outperform Steiner to walk out with that gold buckle.
Franks is leading the average and managed to collect a check tonight, but he will have to up his game to overcome the leaders. Franks will need to keep his place in the average to have a shot at that world title.
Keenan Hayes seemed to be hot on Thompson's heels in the average race, but Hayes was unable to get a check in Round 8. His race for the world title was hurt, but he will look to stay consistent in the average.
Weston Timberman was given a golden opportunity tonight. His first ride was giving him trouble in the chute causing the team to roll to another chute. After finally getting out of the chute, however, the ride was deemed an unfair trip and the orange flag was thrown.
Timberman was granted a re-ride and was able to get on the board with a new horse. Although No. 6 doesn't pay a lot, Timberman was luckier than nine of his other competitors; adding a fair amount to his total.
The real story of the bareback event has been Steiner's physical endurance. In the first few rounds of the NFR, Steiner took an absolute beating with a few hits. Later, he also suffered a concussion that would've taken anyone else out.
His resilience has been paying off so far, but Steiner will have to buckle down to stay in the lead. He hasn't let his low rank in the average beat him down and with two rounds left, he is in a good position to take the title.
Complete Round 8 Results
1. Dean Thompson on Priefert's Dusty Roads, 88 points, $33,687
2. Rocker Steiner, 87.5, $26,624
3. Bradlee Miller, 87, $20,104
4. Cole Franks, 86, $14,127
5. R.C. Landingham, 85.5, $8,693
6. Weston Timberman, 84.5, $5,433
7. Jess Pope, 83.5
8. Richmond Champion, 82
9. Keenan Hayes, 81.5
10. Cole Reiner, 79
11. Garrett Shadbolt, 77.5
12. Leighton Berry, 76.5
13. Jacob Lees, 73.5
14. Cooper Cooke, 64.5
15. Taylor Broussard, NS.