Rodeo Athletes Set To Compete for Championships at PRCA Montana Circuit Finals

Held in Great Falls, Mont., January 15-17, 2026, the Montana Circuit Finals will crown the 2025 season champions. Circuit Finals earnings will go towards the 2026 World Standings, and with a huge roster of former World Champions, National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, and standout circuit athletes, the excitement will be endless.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Let's take a look at the cowboys and cowgirls who come into the Circuit Finals in the coveted No. 1 position.

Bareback Riding

Jake Kesl of Tendoy, Idaho, currently leads the standings with $17,561 in season earnings. In 2025, he won rodeos in Augusta, Drummond, Forsyth, and Cascade. In July and August, he placed second at five back-to-back rodeos.

Steer Wrestling

Jaden Whitman has the lead by just $170, coming in at the top of the leaderboard with $16,372 in season earnings. Whitman utilized consistency throughout the year, placing high at many circuit rodeos.

Team Roping

Brady Tryan and Calgary Smith each banked $29,363 in 2025 circuit earnings, putting both cowboys at the top of their respective leaderboards (Tryan as a header and Smith as a heeler). Dillon, Glasgow, and Great Falls were some of their largest circuit wins of the season.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Sage Newman | RION SANDERS/GREAT FALLS TRIBUNE via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Five-time NFR qualifier Sage Newman holds the lead with $36,420 in season earnings. The $1.3 million cowboy is a former Montana Circuit Finals Rodeo Champion and he won multiple rodeos in his home state in 2025.

Tie-Down Roping

Despite having to take significant downtime during the heat of the summer run, seven-time NFR qualifier Haven Meged punched his ticket to Las Vegas and finished as the season leader for the Montana Circuit. With $26,407 in season earnings, Meged also claimed multiple circuit rodeo wins in 2025.

Barrel Racing

With an outstanding team of horses, including her stallion Armed N Famous, Ashley Day of Volborg, Mont., comes into the finals as the No. 1 cowgirl in the barrel racing. With $25,284 earned at 21 rodeos, Day had an outstanding year in 2025.

Breakaway Roping

Choteau, Mont., cowgirl Celie Salmond holds down the top spot on the breakaway roping leaderboard, with $16,173 in season earnings. Salmond competed at 23 circuit rodeos in 2025.

Bull Riding

21-year-old Gavin Knutson of Polson, Mont., has banked $33,515 in season earnings. Winning five rodeos in 2025 and placing in the top five at several others led him to his best season finish to date.

For more information on the Montana Circuit Finals, please visit their website.

Recommended Articles