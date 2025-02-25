Rodeo Community Mourning the Loss of a Great Montana Cowboy and Family Man
The rodeo world became smaller and darker today after Montana cowboy, Kyle Callaway, lost his battle with brain cancer. Rodeo On SI has been following Callaway's journey, and we are deeply saddened by the news of his passing.
Callaway passed February 24, 2025, leaving behind his wife, Anna, and their three kids: Elsie, Cleah, and Huckleberry. Family was very important to the Montana man, and he spent the last three years making as many memories as possible with his family.
Early 2022 brought disheartening news to Kyle and his family when he was diagnosed with Grade 3 Glioblastoma. Kyle began a hard-fought battle remaining positive and giving it all he had. He spent two years in remission and lived every moment to its fullest.
In September 2024 after a routine MRI, Kyle was told his tumor had returned. They put an aggressive plan together to begin another fight against the cancer. Kyle was preparing for his ninth trip to the circuit finals in November while receiving treatments in between practices and ride sessions.
A risky surgery in December 2024, followed by another in January 2025 lead Kyle to seek further treatment at the Burzynski Clinic in Houston, Texas. Go Fund Me accounts as well as benefits were set up for the Callaways as the next steps in his battle were not covered with the family's insurance. These funds will now be used to support Anna and their three babies as they navigate through the loss of Kyle. More information on the Kyle Callaway Benefits.
Anyone who knew Kyle understood he was a vibrant character with a positive attitude, and he had no quit in him. The talented steer wrestler never wavered in faith during his battle. He left behind a strong legacy for his kids and "Ride or Die" wife, Anna, in his death and he taught everyone around him how to remain strong, faithful and positive.
Kyle will be deeply missed by every soul he touched. Here's to greener pastures, no entry fees and always drawing the best beef in the pen. All of us here at Rodeo On SI are keeping the Callaway family in our thoughts and prayers. You can contact the Kyle Callaway Benefit page to donate to the family.