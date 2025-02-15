Steer Wrestler Kyle Callaway Determined To Win Grueling Cancer Battle
Montana cowboy, Kyle Callaway, is facing yet another battle with determination and strength. The all-around cowboy has faced a magnitude of life changing chapters in his life since first being diagnosed with Grade 3 Glioblastoma in early 2022. After a grueling battle, Callaway's brain cancer succumbed to his faith and strength and Kyle was blessed with a few years cancer free again.
Two years cancer free, Kyle and his family never let a moment pass without living it to its fullest. Callaway rodeoed again in 2024 and accomplished a goal of making yet another circuit finals. Right before attending the Turquoise Circuit Finals, during a routine MRI, Callaway was hit with news that the tumor had returned. Though the news was not ideal, Kyle's strength stayed strong. He competed in the circuit finals placing second in the first round.
Anyone that meets the incredible competitor knows he has a bright and optimistic outlook on life. He has chosen to battle yet again and he has the western industries full support. In December of 2024 Callaway underwent another surgery where his doctors confirmed the tumor has returned and is now a Grade 4.
January of 2025 brought another setback after learning the tumor returned after being removed in December. He was then set for another surgery. This surgery unfortunately had some risk that left Kyle without the use of his left arm and leg.
Even through the toughest of times Kyle's determination has not waivered. In a recent facebook post he says, "Sitting in the ICU in Phoenix reckon how good we have it. Made it through the third surgery pretty good. About to start PT OT and get this body winning again. Want to thank everyone for the thoughts and prayers."
Callaway will be seeking further treatment at the Burzynski Clinic in Houston, Texas. The clinic has a high sucess rate with brain cancer, however Kyle's insurance does not cover the treatment cost. Several events and fundraisers have been set up to help Kyle and his family of five.
Saturday, March 8 there will be the Kyle Callaway Benefit Team Roping in Wright, Wyo. Here there will be a silent auction, the roping, and multiple ways to contribute to the cause. All the details are listed below in the flyer. Contact Lisa Fordyce 303-391-0555 for more information.
A GoFund Me account has been set up for the Callaway family for anyone who cannot attend any of the auctions or benefit roping. Click here for the link.
The Kyle Callaway Benefit page is also hosting an Online Auction. They are currently taking donations for the auction that will go live Saturday, February 15. They will take donations through Thursday March 6 and the auction will close March 9 at 8:00 am. Click here for the online auction link. To donate to the online auction, you can use this Jot Form.
Watching Kyle fight with his grace and faith reveals an unfathomable strength within . Rodeo On SI sends prayers to the Callaway family.