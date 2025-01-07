Rodeo Industry Mourns Loss of Texas Team Roper Brandon Gonzales
Team Ropers all over the country are mourning the loss of fellow competitor, Brandon Gonzales. Brandon had a three-year battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, and sadly his journey ended January 5, 2025.
Brandon leaves behind his wife of 12 years Holly, his 11-year-old daughter Londyn, and his 9-year-old son Gripp. The Lipan, Texas cowboy is said to have lived his life with passion and faith. Gonzales made a lifelong career as a farrier.
Sid Sporer, a friend and fellow team roper of Brandon, posted on his Facebook page, "I'm not sure I can even find the words. He had his priorities straight. God, Family, and Friends. He will be missed by so many, but he's pain free running a pen in the big arena in the sky with his dad. Watch over us Amigo, we will take care of things down here."
It is agreed by all that knew him that he was a God loving man that lived with faith and love for all he knew.
Nearly one year ago, Brandon posted on his Facebook page, "When God wakes you up in the morning of the roping and tells you to believe in yourself!! When you don't think you can: (Get Up and Show Up!) ".
He posted this after struggling to get out of bed to go to The 2024 Clay Logan Open, but he followed what God put in his heart and went. He ended up winning the Reliance Ranches Clay Logan Open with the one and only Erich Rogers and the team pocketed $42,000. This was his biggest roping win, and he dedicated it to his dad, Rudy Gonzales.
What a huge moment in the team roping industry! Today the industry stands with the entire Gonzales family sending prayers and support for them through these dark days.